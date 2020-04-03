News

Jamaal Lascelles takes Friday conference call with other 19 Premier League captains on doing the right thing

Friday has seen Jamaal Lascelles discuss with the other 19 Premier League captains, how best to rise to the challenge presented by the virus situation.

BBC Sport breaking the news that the Premier League captains all took part in a conference call earlier today, as fans and the general public look to them to set an example and show leadership.

Premier League players have wrongly been scapegoated by politicians such as Matt Hancock, instead of calling on all those wit deeper pockets to do their bit.

BBC Sport say that the captains discussed possible wage deferrals or pay cuts, with most likely any money players are willing to do without, going as a contribution to charitable causes.

The report says that they also discussed the ongoing talks involving the PFA (Professional Footballers Association) and the Premier League and EFL. Talks that will hopefully come up with a collective response to the virus situation, representing players across all divisions.

Earlier on Friday, it was reported that the Manchester United players had agreed to go without 30% of one month’s pay, with £3.5m set to be donated to the local NHS.

BBC Sport report:

‘Captains of Premier League clubs have held discussions over possible moves to give money to charity during the virus pandemic.

Players across the league have faced calls to take a pay cut, most notably from health secretary Matt Hancock.

Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend has said players are “an easy target”.

But captains have held a call to discuss possible wage deferrals or cuts or a move to contribute to a charitable cause.

They also discussed ongoing talks involving the Professional Footballers’ Association, the players’ union.

It is understood the most likely charitable outlet would be the NHS, which is under strain in the face of a pandemic which has led to the widespread cancellation of global sport.’

