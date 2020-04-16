Opinion

‘It would be better for Newcastle United Takeover if Saudi PIF prove to be not part of it’

Whilst of course the financial power of the Saudi PIF would/could be phenomenal.

In many ways it could/would be even better if they are not involved.

Whilst some of the coverage from certain journalists has been embarrassing, in terms of suggesting there is some kind of overwhelming duty for Newcastle fans to be actively protesting against the Saudi PIF involvement…

It is at the same time clear that many Newcastle United supporters are uncomfortable with the baggage that comes with money from this source. A regime with a shocking record on human rights, amongst other things.

The ongoing NUFC takeover story has persistently been reported as having three different parties as part of the bid.

As well as the claimed Saudi PIF involvement, we also have Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers.

The paid escalation of Newcastle United takeover hopes this week, came due to the various documents that have gone public via Companies House. They appear to show beyond any doubt that the Reuben brothers (Simon and David) are involved in the bid to buy Newcastle United, as is the case with Amanda Staveley.

The documents that went public were filed at various shell companies controlled by Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers, seemingly showing preparations being made on the legal/financial side for the button to be pressed, once the Premier League have completed their part of the process and given the go ahead.

There was nothing public involving the Saudi PIF at Companies House but as they are not UK based, that is as expected. If they are indeed involved, it would be later in the process when that will become public as the final transactions happen between Mike Ashley and the various interested parties.

Regardless of that, I think it would be better for the Newcastle United Takeover if Saudi PIF prove to be not part of it.

I know we have already had our fingers badly burnt in thinking one self-mad billionaire was the perfect new owner/answer.

However, there are many reasons to believe that having the Reuben brothers investing in NUFC is the perfect scenario.

They are football fans.

They are very wealthy – close to £20billion, second richest in the UK (as per latest Sunday Times rich list).

Maybe just as importantly, they already know Newcastle very well.

The Reuben brothers have made a number of investments with projects in the city and continue to do so.

These include a massive development in the Pilgrim street area, whilst amongst their other local concerns/interests, they also own Newcastle Racecourse.

It would be very difficult to see the Reuben brothers and extended family (David Reuben’s son Jamie has been tipped to take a leading role in the boardroom) being absent landlords, as has been the case with Mike Ashley.

Obviously it is something that we have no control over as fans but I would love to think that (for whatever reason) the Saudi PIF alleged involvement in a takeover has been a smokescreen, that in actual fact it is the Reuben brothers who are going to take over and control Newcastle United. Whatever the involvement of the Saudis and/or Reuben brothers, clearly any financial input, if any, that Amanda Staveley will have is minimal.

The Reuben brothers clearly have the money to help give an ambitious Newcastle United a very solid base going forward and allow it to be the club it is capable of being, without the need for all that baggage which would come with involvement from the Saudi PIF as well.

