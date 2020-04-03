Opinion

Is Mike Ashley doing a runner after taking my season ticket money?

Our glorious leader is at it again.

Mike Ashley shaming us all with his antics during this crisis that is gripping the UK and beyond.

Disgraceful stuff but sadly totally predictable, the FCB only interested in looking after number one.

I read now that he has fled the scene of his crimes after trying to profit from this virus situation, having flown off to Miami to stay at a place he owns over there. How does that work when I can’t even travel any distance without the risk of the police stopping me and asking is this an essential journey?

It is horrific just how closely we as a club and as fans are now seen as connected to Mike Ashley.

In numerous articles I have read where he is being slaughtered for what he has done at Sports Direct, I repeatedly see him referred to as ‘Newcastle owner Mike Ashley’, even though it is not (on those occasions) anything to do with our football club.

Speaking of which, I was one of those that had an unwelcome surprise on 25 March 2020. After a mate texted me I checked my bank account online and found out that sure enough, over £1200 had disappeared. My mate was in the same boat.

Unbelievable, Ashley going ahead and taking full payment by direct debit for our (mine and the wife’s) season tickets. This is at a time when nobody has a clue when next season will start and then when it does, it is all but guaranteed to be much later than the planned early August start for 2020/21.

What difference could it make to him? The relatively small amount of money (compared to what comes from TV etc) he will have taken from people like me? Why not at least delay payments until we know when next season will start?

Those thousands and thousands of pounds won’t make any real difference to him, Mike Ashley will regardless be lying there in the Miami sun swilling lager and piling the food in.

However, for the vast majority of those fans that he has taken the season ticket money off, it will have caused them extra stress and in many cases a problem financially.

So many of us are looking at our finances now and needing every penny we can to fall back on if necessary. I became self-employed late last year and now I find myself able to get minimal money during this crisis as I fall between the half-decent help for the employed and the self-employed.

Mike Ashley of course couldn’t care a less, worse than that in fact is that I now have a new uneasy feeling of what he is up to.

Ashley at the minute is doing everything he can to still take in as much money as possible but also cut costs as savagely as possible, including passing on to the government the responsibility for paying his own staff.

Completing the circle we now appear to actually at last be moving to a position where Mike Ashley will actually at last sell NUFC.

Obviously I am over the moon that this could finally come about but there is something bothering me.

Is Mike Ashley cynically clawing in as much money from Newcastle fans as possible for next season’s season tickets, with the aim then of doing a runner with our season ticket money when he sells up?

Would he actually sink so low as to try and get the extra benefit of being able to take some extra thousands of pounds off fans, to go with the £300m+ he will get if he sells?

Take all cash in the club bank account and pay it out to himself against the ‘loan’ he made to the club, which was in reality jut part of what it cost him to buy NUFC. Then sell to the PIF and Staveley etc?

