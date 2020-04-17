Opinion

I looked at Manchester City with envious eyes but these are the demands made of new Newcastle owners

Dare to dream, new Newcastle United owners in sight…hope, trying, winning????

All dangerous thoughts!

There has been lots of speculation in the press, amongst the fans and online about who will manage the club, who will we sign and will we extend the stadium, should, which appears likely, a Newcastle United takeover occur.

I have heard a few opinions:

We should keep Bruce, Joelinton needs a chance, Matty Longstaff may turn into a canny player, Almiron is fast as the wind.

After 13 torrid years of this man’s ownership, I hope we can all remember what its like to aspire for better things.

We all now take for granted that players will go to Spurs, Everton, Wolves or Leicester ahead of us, or that we have to sell our better players to “BIGGER” clubs, such as Demba Ba or Perez. In the 13 years before Ashley, we didn’t sell our best players to them. We had the occasional Woodgate off to Real Madrid (you can’t blame him for that) but we didn’t buy players to make them better for others, we had top players at the peak of their careers, trying to win things for Newcastle.

Fate and poor directorship of the club conspired against us and we didn’t win anything. You can’t fault the owners before Ashley for not trying to win anything, even if you can fault them for messing about Keegan, sacking Robson and allowing the likes of Gullit and Dalglish to decimate squads.

I don’t want to be offensive to Steve Bruce, I don’t blame him for taking the job, I accept that he is a good man manager, the squad certainly seem more at ease with him than that Benitez, but he isn’t fit to replace the man that preceded him. There is good reason that Benitez has managed Real Madrid, Valencia and Liverpool etc and that Bruce has not. It is not coincidence that Benitez got those jobs, tactically he is amongst the elite. Almiron, Joelinton and Matty Longstaff are all good lads but they are not Bellamy or Andy Cole or Gary Speed and they never will be, the raw ingredients are not the same.

I do remember dark days before the Premier League but I did get the joy of growing up through the entertainers, watching Bobby’s boys in Europe and feeling like we could win any game. Maybe those that never experienced those days don’t know any better. Maybe, just maybe, they will get the chance to experience it in the next 13 years, I certainly hope that they do.

I have looked on at Manchester City with envious eyes, it’s hard to not imagine that it could have been us, it could have been De Bruyne in black and white stripes, Pep in to complete what his mentor couldn’t.

Who knows what this new era will look like, will we have those types of players and managers? Lets not try to get to carried away!

There is no expectation from me that this will happen for us.

We don’t demand a team that wins things, we demand a club that tries.

The same demand will be made of the new owners.

