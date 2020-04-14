Opinion

I Blame Mike Ashley

Tuesday 14th April was just another day in the life of this Newcastle United fan.

Another day missing football, another day in lockdown and another day wondering…

Will Newcastle United be under fresh ownership any time in the near future?

So with that question, I open Google and search “nufc takeover’ and there it is, fresh speculation.

The files submitted to companies house that indicate the deal is further along than ever before.

Upon reading this, the fan inside me who remembers the 5-0 against Man United, the 3-2 against Barcelona and Andy Griffin’s goal against Juventus (according to my dad, my mum went absolutely wild when that goal went in) came racing to the surface with excitement and a sense of jubilation, a glimmer hope that this could finally be it and just as quickly as my optimism circulated, a dark cloud of pessimism opened and rained all over my moment of excitement.

I’m 32 years old and I can vaguely remember the Kevin Keegan years (the first time around, the less said about the second coming of management, the better)…the Andy Cole and Peter Beardsley partnership, signing Alan Shearer for a world record fee, David Ginola destroying defences with his elegant skills and that Albert chip.

I was also fortunate enough to see the revival under the late great Sir Bobby, Big Al back to his best, Robert and his thunderbolts, Bellamy’s blistering pace and Gary Speed dominating midfield. We had pace, youth in Dyer and Jenas, we had belief, we reached the Champions League and we were unlucky not to win silverware with both glorious managers, it really was a great time to be a fan.

Now however, now we’re at a time where we don’t have players who light you up, we don’t have a team that gives you fantastic football, we don’t have anything to be thrilled about.

We have a manager who wasn’t good enough for the Championship with a team who, when Saturday at 3pm rolls around, you don’t have dreams as to how many you could win by, just the hope that we don’t get beat. Transfer windows where you turn on Sky Sports news and you don’t wonder what amazing player could we sign this summer? More like, will we actually sign anyone?

I blame one man.

I blame a man who was stupid enough to paint himself as a fan and wear the shirt, when I truly believe all along he bought us with the intention to try and make a quick buck.

I blame him for turning me from the biggest optimist into the most negative fan.

I blame him for the terrible decisions in management appointments – I blame him for Steve McClaren, I blame him for JFK.

I blame him for fooling me every time we have seen a takeover story this past decade and how they have been nothing more than a PR stunt.

I blame, I blame Mike Ashley.

