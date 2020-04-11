Opinion

I am a Newcastle United fan from the south and decided to let my 2 sons choose who to support…

I am sure you have loads of articles coming in at the moment but thought you might be interested in this Newcastle United fan piece from a ‘southerner’s’ point of view.

I am writing my first submission to The Mag, enthused to do something new, instead of drinking at 8am or shouting at my kids!

As a child I regularly travelled from our home in Kent to Durham and Whitley Bay to see family and family friends.

This is where it all went wrong (I blame Rob Wilson for this). I fell in love with Newcastle United.

My earliest memories were the team smashing all in their path under Keegan to win the old Division One (second tier) – caught up in the passion of this time, I remember buying the season highlights on VHS and wearing the tape out by watching Kelly, Peacock and later Andy (sorry – Andrew) Cole score for fun.

That was it. That was my team selected.

Back home I was surrounded by Man U fans and the odd Liverpool one and I was looked at strangely with my NUFC green away kit with Sellars (that free kick against the Mackems) on the back. People couldn’t understand why I supported them – now I struggle to understand myself.

My first game was at SJP v Chelsea – at the time we were constantly reminded that we ‘never played out 0-0s, we were the Entertainers’. Guess what? First game – 0-0. Awful match – but I was still hooked, I remember the goosebumps walking up to my seat! My next game was a much better affair with us beating Leeds 3-0 and I saw Shearer net twice and Big Les with the other.

It is difficult supporting this club down here, I’m known as the ‘Newcastle fan’, so whenever we get a pasting my phone goes white hot. I last went to SJP a few years ago to see us lose to Everton, travelling up it was announced that Ba had left, so never seem to have much luck.

I try to go to as many away games as I can, highlights include Tim Krul v Spurs, Bournemouth (Oh e oh Chancel Mbemba) and Brighton (that Diame goal – see photo above). Always interested in locating where our fans are going before the game and getting involved in chats and getting challenged on what I’m doing with the Geordies and then I get asked trivia questions as if to test my right to be in that pub and support this club.

Along the way there have been the memories and the quality players: Lee, Speed, Given and obviously Shearer (my cat is black and white and called Alan). There are also the other players that I just loved for cult status purposes – Batty, Woodgate, Perch, Dabizas (got lots of strange looks in a Kent sport shop when I asked for that printed on the back).

There have also been the huge amount of disappointments: losing that lead, sacking Sir Bobby, the you have Dalglish, Souness, Allardyce and the treatment of Hughton and the current recruitment (if you can call it that) regime.

I have two young sons and I gave them the choice to support whoever they want, as I couldn’t bear to watch them go through the suffering that I have gone through.

“Spurs Dad” no.

“City Dad” no.

“Liverpool Dad” not a chance.

Couldn’t do it.

So they both ‘support’ Newcastle.

Their first game was away at West Ham and a great 3-2 win with a saved penalty and a goal from Saivet (where is he now?).

We all travelled up recently to take them to their first game (Sheffield United) and had a ground tour booked as well but it was all cancelled of course due to the current situation. They were so looking forward to this and I was excited too, but not for the football, just to see how they’d react. Although always with the fear of the final result ruining our trip.

This trip highlighted what’s bad with the club, as they’ll not refund despite me not being interested in the rescheduled fixtures, if they ever happen and if fans are allowed in…

So many things wrongs with the club now and we all know the cause and reasons for this.

The squad now is just not good enough to compete and definitely not with Bruce at the helm. Dubravka is too good for us and I fear he’ll be off and if ASM continues like he was doing – then he’ll be the next ‘asset’ moved on.

Like most, I have really missed football, just any football would be great.

Hopefully before too long it will be back to normal with 25% possession or a centre half finishing as our top scorer.

Sad times ahead and hard to get excited about the future of this club and the constant leaked takeover stories should just not see the light of day.

However, at least I will no longer suffer alone. My poor kids!

