News

Graeme Souness worked for Tottenham, Liverpool and Newcastle – Says 2 of 3 have now done right thing

Graeme Souness has been talking about Premier League clubs and their appropriate actions during this virus crisis.

During his playing and management career he worked for Newcastle United, Liverpool and Tottenham, amongst others.

Graeme Souness saying two of the three have done the right thing and eventually pulled back from the brink of something that threatened very much to backfire.

Souness thinks Liverpool and Tottenham will be talked about as clubs who initially did the wrong thing but they won’t be blighted by it for long.

The timeline for the three clubs so far:

Monday 30 March

Mike Ashley orders Newcastle United to furlough most non-playing staff, leaving it to the government/taxpayers to take over responsibility for financially supporting them during this crisis.

Tuesday 31 March

Tottenham release statement saying they are furloughing most non-playing staff, leaving it to the government/taxpayers to take over responsibility for financially supporting them during this crisis.

Saturday 4 April

Liverpool release statement saying they are furloughing most non-playing staff, leaving it to the government/taxpayers to take over responsibility for financially supporting them during this crisis.

Monday 6 April

Liverpool release new statement, doing a u-turn, admitting they got it wrong and apologising for their original decision.

Monday 13 April

Tottenham release new statement, doing a u-turn, admitting they got it wrong and apologising for their original decision.

Graeme Souness says both Liverpool and Tottenham have tried to make amends but Newcastle United are still not doing the right thing.

He says he is sure the ‘people of Newcastle’ will be sure to put ‘their own club under pressure’ to revere the decision.

That has already been happening, Newcastle fans overwhelmingly saying it has been shameful by Mike Ashley to do what he has done, exploiting public funds in this way.

The big problem has been the media, giving the billionaire owners of Tottenham and Liverpool loads of stick and yet for whatever reason refusing to do the same with Mike Ashley.

Sky Sports one of the biggest culprits, although the newspapers, including local ones, just as bad. Not even pressuring Mike Ashley and NUFC to make a public statement to justify and/or explain why he has made these decisions during the virus crisis.

Graeme Souness talking to Sky Sports:

“Liverpool were in the same situation [as Tottenham].

“From the clubs’ point of view, they will be thinking about how long lockdown will go on, they are thinking about the cashflow situation.

“They will be looking to cut corners and save money all over.

“They came to the decision that [furloughing staff] is an obvious one and they will take advantage of it.

“It is not a good look and it backfired on them.

“In the end, they have corrected the situation and it will be remembered for a short period of time, but that will go away.

“Spurs have tried to make amends.

“I think that the people of Newcastle, a proper footballing city with good, salt of the earth type individuals who tell you exactly how it is, will not be slow of putting their own club under pressure.”

