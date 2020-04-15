News

Graeme Souness gives his ‘expert’ opinion on the sale of Newcastle United

You have to laugh when Graeme Souness is asked for his view on what is happening at Newcastle United.

The chancer asked, as though he is some kind of credible NUFC expert.

Against some admittedly stiff competition, Graeme Souness is still for me the most disastrous manager appointed by Newcastle in the Premier League era.

In his 17 months at St James Park he wreaked havoc, destroying Sir Bobby Robson’s legacy, bringing in disastrous signings such as Luque, Owen and Boumsong for massive money at the time and ruining the club basically.

Now Graeme Souness has been asked for his expert opinion on what looks to be an impending Newcastle United takeover.

He says that Mike Ashley being replaced ‘will be welcomed by every Newcastle supporter’, which sounds very similar to February 2006 when Souness himself left St James Park.

Mike Ashley asked Newcastle fans to stop protesting against him in September 2008 after he forced Kevin Keegan out of the club, promising fans he would sell the club ASAP.

Graeme Souness says that Ashley has ‘been looking for someone to come in with fresh investment to take Newcastle back to where they think they should be.’

Well he hasn’t been looking too hard these past 12 years…

Everything crossed that this time Mike Ashley won’t refuse to see the club, as has been the case so far since 2008.

Graeme Souness talking to Sky Sports:

“It will be welcomed by every Newcastle supporter and I think even Ashley wants out.

“He’s made it plain that if someone comes up with the right price, he’d be out of there

“Generally with these things, if they’re serious you don’t hear about them but this has dragged on for an enormous amount of time.

“Ashley was seen as a saviour going in there – an extremely wealthy man, but as wealthy as he is, the Premier League is a very expensive place to operate in today if you’re looking to spend your own money.

“He quickly realised that, so he’s been looking for someone to come in with fresh investment to take Newcastle back to where they think they should be.

“Which is the top end of the league and maybe getting back into the Champions League.”

