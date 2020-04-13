News

Gary Neville says Newcastle United now must be banned from signing players in next transfer window

Gary Neville has declared that there must be an appropriate punishment for any Premier League club that has shifted responsibility to the government / taxpayer to pay their staff.

The former Manchester United and England defender referring to the likes of Mike Ashley at Newcastle United and Daniel Levy at Spurs, who have both exploited the job retention (furlough) scheme, set up by the government to try and prevent job losses during this crisis.

Gary Neville saying that to stop other clubs going down this route, the Premier League should put a transfer embargo on any PL club who have done or do this.

The same thing should apply for clubs who are wanting to get players to take a pay cut.

The Sky Sports pundit pointing out the appalling scenario of clubs taking government money and/or getting players to take pay cuts, then only a few weeks later signing a player(s) for massive transfer fees.

Only eight weeks before Mike Ashley exploited the furlough scheme for NUFC staff on low wages, Steve Bruce revealed that Newcastle had bid £40m+ for a midfielder in the January window.

It is quite ridiculous for Mike Ashley to then insist he had to use the furlough scheme on his lowest paid staff to ‘safeguard the club’s future’, taking public money in such a shameful way, just because he could do it.

The worry for Newcastle fans is that Ashley would welcome a transfer embargo with open arms, the perfect excuse not to spend money…as well as having saved cash due to taking it off the taxpayers.

Gary Neville talking to Sky Sports:

“Big money signings completely undermine the discussions they (Premier League clubs) are having with players.

‘If you are having a 30% pay cut across the board and you are talking about spending a billion on players, you may have to put a transfer embargo in place.

“It is very difficult for players (taking a pay cut) to see a transfer for £200m a few weeks later.

“It doesn’t feel right to me.

“There is no smoke without fire and I would suggest the Premier League stop this and put a transfer embargo in place on all clubs that are trying to reduce their wages.

“Players are having the wool pulled over their eyes by clubs.”

