Gary Lineker says it’s complex but fair thing is to complete Premier League season then straight into next

Gary Lineker has been talking about the return of Premier League football, once the virus situation allows.

He says that for financial, legal and fairness reasons, this current 2019/20 season needs to be completed first.

The player turned presenter/pundit thinking these matches will almost certainly be behind closed doors with fans excluded.

As for the 2020/21 Premier League season, Gary Lineker thinks that after completing the remaining games of this current one, the club ‘could almost go straight into next season.’

Meanwhile, on 2 April Lineker donated two months worth of his BBC salary to the Red Cross and at the same time defended Premier League players, saying that many of them were already privately donating to good causes BUT it would take time for an organised collective bigger response from top tier players.

Gary Lineker now praising the #PlayersTogether NHS charity initiative launched this week by Premier League players.

Gary Lineker asked on BBC Radio 4 whether this 2019/20 Premier League season will be completed:

“It is incredibly complex.

“There are all sorts of bits and bobs that we can’t answer at the moment.

“I think there will be an enormous determination for football clubs to get this season done, because obviously in terms of television rights that causes all sorts of legal problems, if they want their money back because they’ve not shown the remainder of the league.

“It would also be the fairest thing if we could finish this season so I think they will try to come back, probably behind closed doors at first, just to try to get the season finished.

“Then they could almost go straight into next season.

“This whole thing’s so fluid and no one knows what’s happening with this awful virus, but we’ll pass it, like many other sports and many other areas of life at the moment.”

The Premier League #PlayerTogether NHS charity initiative:

“I was delighted when I saw what they have done because I think it’s a huge achievement to get everybody together to back this.

“So I’m delighted with what they’re doing. It’s brilliant.

“I’m full of admiration for what Jordan Henderson’s done putting this all together and to all the players, they’ve all got on board with this. It’s something actually quite extraordinary.

“I found it quite moving last night when I saw it happening, I was kind of proud of all the players and proud of my sport because we sometimes get hit at. Obviously, it’s an easy target.

“I think for them to come together in this way is a really great thing.”

