French Prime Minister announces Ligue 1 season is now over – Puts spotlight on Premier League

The Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons will not resume and are now over.

The French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announcing on Tuesday afternoon: “The big sporting affairs cannot occur before September. The 2019/20 football season cannot return.”

The news was broken in advance by RMC Sport over in France.

The French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announcing it during his speech before the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon, as part of a wider explanation of what will happen in the coming months as France looks to move gradually out of strict lockdown measures.

Whilst both Belgium and Holland had already announced their seasons would not be completed, the news from France is by far the biggest so far.

One of the ‘big five’ European leagues, with Ligue 1 now having to accept the 2019/20 season is now over, with 10 rounds of games left unplayed, it throws even sharper focus on the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga.

RMC Sport say that the French football authorities will decide in May how the final tables will look for 2019/20 and on what basis.

Meanwhile, the Bundesliga is set to start playing again in May, to complete their season, with preparations well advanced.

The European leagues have until 25 May 2020 to tell UEFA whether they want to complete or cancel their seasons.

With the Premier League this week stepping up its plans to resume the season in what has been labelled ‘Project Restart’. The Premier League league is hopeful of a potential 8 June restart and finishing at the end of July to fit in with UEFA’s European competition plans. This would apparently require full training to begin by 18 May at the very latest.

Premier League clubs are meeting on Friday to discuss the options for a restart and the government’s Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has said he had been in contact with the Premier League about restarting the 2019/20 season “as soon as possible”.

As has been repeatedly said, of all the leagues, the financial repercussions for the Premier League are far higher than any other. With the potential levels of compensation that would need to be paid to both broadcasters and sponsors, if the 20 clubs didn’t complete their season.

