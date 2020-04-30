News

Former Newcastle United star celebrating as French club awarded promotion on Thursday

Former Newcastle United defender Massadio Haidara is celebrating on Thursday night.

After the French Prime Minister brought the season in France to an end on Tuesday, the football authorities (LFP) had to decide who won the leagues, who qualified for Europe, as well as promotion and relegation.

Massadio Haiadara is with RC Lens and he and the Ligue 2 outfit have had their spirit lifted in this virus crisis, after the club was awarded promotion.

As you can see, with only two going up, RC Lens (official statement below) did it by only one point, as the season was decided on average points per game based on the games that had been played.

Massadio Haidara has always spoken well of Newcastle United and 16 months ago compared his old and new clubs, as well as talking of hi Ligue 1 dream.

Obviously he will wish it was in more ideal circumstances but congratulations anyway to Massadio Haidara.

Massadio Haïdara talking back in December (2018):

“I would not mind going back to England one day.

“It is a great country with a great championship.

“The atmosphere and everything related to football, it’s amazing. The bar is very high.

“There is a lot of enthusiasm and the whole country is running at the pace of football.

“When I went down (to the Championship) with Newcastle, we did not see any difference in the stands. There were as many people as usual. The stadium was full all the time: 52,000 people. It was wow! We did not understand (how we could get such big crowds after relegation).

“Newcastle is like a big Lens. When I arrived here that’s what I told myself. Racing (Club of Lens) passion immediately reminded me of Newcastle.

“In the near future, I hope that we will go up in Ligue 1. And stay there!”

RC Lens official statement:

It’s official … the Lens Racing Club is in Ligue 1!

JOSEPH OUGHOURLIAN – PRESIDENT OF RC LENS

“In a complex moment, and at the end of a season that we all would have liked complete, I can only rejoice at the decision of the Pro Football League, which in its decisions relating to the modalities of the end of the 2019 season- 2020 marked the rise to Ligue 1 Conforama of the Racing Club de Lens. These are wise and fair acts in my opinion.

My first thought goes to Lensoises and Lensois, to this people of the North who every day, carers, traders, public agents, are fighting against the pandemic. Let them be thanked for this, they admire us and may at this time give them additional happiness and strength.

I then think of the supporters, this wonderful audience that is the people of Lens. His loyalty and support have never been denied. His fervor, his belief in us, therefore in them, each of his manifestations oblige me to have a sincere admiration for him. I know that today the people of Lens are proud, and what a joy for us to contribute in these difficult times of health and social crises.

Thank you to all those who in recent years have been the architects of structuring the club into a professional, ethical and demanding tool around Arnaud Pouille. If players can give the best of themselves, it is because an organization allows them to think only of being successful.

Finally, because they are the ones who allow us to have more points than others and mark this more goal which allows us to win, thank you to all those who wore the blood and gold jersey.

The first team, the training center teams that push them, all our young people who make them want to make their eyes shine, you are our pride.

What awaits us is demanding. We will do everything to meet this exhilarating challenge. We fought for it, so we will be humble but determined to hold our rank. “

Thank you all.

Take care of yourself.

Joseph Oughourlian

