Opinion

Feeble Kevin Keegan return to Newcastle United claims

Sunday morning sees reports of Kevin Keegan on his way back to Newcastle United.

The ‘exclusive’ says that the Saudi PIF financed bid, have Keegan ‘lined up’ to return once the takeover is completed.

This particular ‘exclusive’ comes from the Mirror and they state Kevin Keegan will tale on an ‘ambassadorial role’ at St James Park.

You have to laugh.

This ‘exclusive’ contains no quotes from anybody, nothing mentioned about Keegan or his representatives being contacted to confirm or deny the claim, they don’t say where they got this ‘exclusive’ from, not even bothering to throw in ‘our sources tell us’ as a bare minimum.

It is almost as though they could have…just made this up.

Any of us could have wrote this story, it has long been talked about that it would be great if / when we ever got rid of Mike Ashley, that Kevin Keegan was brought back to NUFC in some capacity. It is the biggest no-brainer of all.

This same story could have been written and just change Kevin Keegan to Alan Shearer. Indeed, it probably already has been written / made up and published by somebody else, or will be.

Simply a case of taking advantage of the situation and putting a story out that fits in with what a lot of people think could / will happen if / when the takeover happens.

The media coverage of Newcastle United has been appalling overall, pretty much none of them knew anything about any takeover progress until like the rest of us, they could see the documents made public at Companies House earlier this month.

So they go from knowing nothing about the takeover to suddenly knowing who will be the new manager, which players will be signed and who have been approached to be ambassadors.

I believe that this Newcastle United takeover is definitely happening and in the next week or two the Premier League will have completed their checks but as for believing anything else 99.9% of the media are saying…

The Mirror ‘Exclusive’ report:

‘Kevin Keegan lined up for Newcastle return when £300million Saudi takeover goes through

EXCLUSIVE: The 69-year-old made 78 appearances for the Magpies as a player and also had two spells in charge as a manager at St James’ Park

Kevin Keegan is being lined for a sensational return to Newcastle – and the Saudi takeover could even be rubber-stamped later this week.

The man idolised as ‘The Messiah’ by the Toon Army will be invited to take up an ambassadorial role when the £300m buy-out is finalised.

‘…there is also the potential for him to link-up once more with his erstwhile number two, Terry McDermott, who is another who is on the shortlist of former players with whom the club’s new hierarchy is keen to build bridges.’

