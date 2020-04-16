News

Fabian Schar goes public with frustrations this season at Newcastle United

Fabian Schar competed with Salomon Rondon and Martin Dubravaka for last season’s player of the year award.

Rondon was eventually named the winner after being directly involved in 18 Premier League goals (scoring 11 and seven assists) in 2018/19, before Mike Ashley happily sent him on his way along with Rafa Benitez.

The Newcastle United owner determined to return to the model of having a puppet head coach and also the inexplicable forcing through of the £43m signing of Joelinton.

Fabian Schar or Martin Dubravka could easily have won last season’s award instead of the Venezuelan striker and indeed, the Swiss defender was named the 2019 north east player of the year by local journalists.

However, on a personal level, the season has fallen away sharply for Fabian Schar.

After starting 14 of the opening 21 Premier League matches this season, since 1 January he has only started one (the 1-0 defeat at Palace). From 25 November 2019, Schar has been named on the bench 10 times in the Premier League.

The bargain £3m Rafa signing is frustrated at his lack of football and says that recent months (when football was still being played) didn’t turn out as he had imagined.

Fabian Schar puts his lack of football down to three/four main reason.

The defender regrets playing on despite an ongoing injury, thinking he should have accepted he had to drop out and get himself fully fit and free from injury.

Then another injury in early January put him on the sidelines and he found it difficult/impossible to get back in, due to the form of others.

Fabian Schar pointing out that there are six good/very good centre-back options and then the recent switch to a back four and only two centre-back spots, makes it even tougher.

Personally, I would always find a place for Fabian Schar, here’s hoping we see him (and the rest of the team) back on the pitch as soon as possible.

Fabian Schar talking to Blick:

‘Where are you?’

“I’m back in Newcastle. I was with my parents in Wil (in Switzerland) for some time but at the end of March I flew back to England with my girlfriend.

“Before the training can be started here, you have to have been in self-isolation for two weeks.”

‘The Premier League discusses whether to barrack all 20 teams and play the games on a training field – so that you can at least satisfy TV customers. What do you think of this idea?’

“Of course, that’s not what you imagine as a footballer and it is difficult for me to imagine that this can be a solution.

“It doesn’t make anyone happy, neither the players nor the clubs nor the fans.

“Nobody knows how to go on.

“Basically, you [have to] definitely end the season. There is a lot at stake for many clubs.”

‘You had recently lost your regular place in England [at Newcastle]. Why?’

“My problem this season was that I was injured again and again. I had an inner ligament injury in October.

“I have had the complaint for a long time but I still played.

“In retrospect, it would have better if I had said earlier that it was no longer possible [to play] and stopped playing.

“I suffered a muscle injury in early January and after that it was difficult to get back into the team.

“We have six central defenders in the squad and now we play with a four man defence, that means four [centre-backs] are sitting on the bench.

“I can say, the last one or two months have certainly not been as I had imagined.”

