Opinion

Embarrassing Tim Sherwood quotes on Newcastle United situation and the fans

Tim Sherwood has never struck me as the brightest.

Failing at Tottenham and Villa, he hasn’t been able to get another job as a manager since being sacked in October 2015.

Sacked after a disastrous start to that 2015/16 season of eight defeats, a draw and only one win, setting Aston Villa on the way to relegation.

Sadly, with him unable to get a job as a manager, it means he turns up far too often as an ‘expert’ / pundit.

Quite often, this has included Tim Sherwood explaining to Newcastle fans what they should be thinking.

Sherwood has now given us his ‘expert’ opinion on the current situation at St James Park.

Quite astonishingly, Tim Sherwood reckons that the only reasons why Newcastle fans want Rafa Benitez over and above Steve Bruce, is because they think it is ‘fashionable and sexy to have a foreign manager.’

It reminds me of that classic line when Mrs Merton (Caroline Aherne) interviewed Debbie McGee, starting with the classic line: ‘What first attracted you to the millionaire Paul Daniels?’

Likewise, you could ask Newcastle fans: ‘What first attracted you to Champions League, double La Liga, double Europa League, FA Cup winning…Rafa Benitez?’

As opposed to Steve Bruce who has never won anything in over 20 years as a manager, not even finished top eight in the top tier.

As things stand, Newcastle are 13th in the Premier League under Steve Bruce and yet once Rafa Benitez was given some minimal financial support (Miguel Almiron) to boost the attacking side, Newcastle ended the season with the fifth best form over the final 16 PL games and the fifth highest number of goals (eighth best PL form over Rafa’s final 28 games).

It’s great isn’t it, pundits make out that Newcastle fans are insular and hate people from down south just because we have a go at Mike Ashley, yet now we are slated for preferring foreigners ahead of ‘one of our own’ just because we think they are ‘fashionable and sexy’…

Pochettino has finished eighth with Southampton and then fifth, third, second, third and fourth. He is a manager full of promise who could be a future serial trophy winner at a top Premier League club, maybe even Newcastle…

I wonder why Tim Sherwood wasn’t berating Spurs for overlooking Steve Bruce and going for Jose Mourinho this season?

The bottom line is that Newcastle fans have seen some excellent managers and players down the years and many who were rubbish.

Funnily enough, I reckon almost every Newcastle fan (taking age into account as well) would list the best NUFC managers as the likes of Kevin Keegan, Sir Bobby, Joe Harvey, Arthur Cox, Chris Hughton…whilst Ruud Gullit and Ossie Ardiles rated amongst the very worst.

Rafa Benitez did a very good job at NUFC and if given the chance he, Pochettino, or another quality manager, could potentially do great things at Newcastle United once Mike Ashley is replaced by ambitious new owners.

Any manager appointed would be judged on their achievements / CV, obviously a strange concept for Tim Sherwood, when it comes t Newcastle United anyway.

Tim Sherwood speaking to Talksport:

“Bruce has done a good job, no one up there wanted him but he’s strung some results together, pulled them in a position of safety and has done a fantastic job

“He’s done just as good as job as Benitez did when he was up there.

“The Newcastle fans – they laud Rafa and what sort of job did he do?

“It is fashionable and sexy to have a foreign manager and Rafa was sexy to them.

“It’s fashionable to bring in a foreign manager; Pochettino is obviously a very good manager, he’s done a fantastic building job at Tottenham.

“He’s on the market and available and there’s an opportunity to bring him in in the summer.

“Brucey’s no fool. If you’re a manager, it doesn’t matter if you win or not, you’re always in a precarious position.

“New owners always put you at risk, they come in with fresh ideas.

“Would Newcastle fans like Pochettino? I’m sure they would. Would they like Pochettino over Steve Bruce? Probably.

“I’m all for giving it [transfer money] to Steve Bruce but the reality is the guys coming in probably know very little about football, they probably think throwing a load of money at it gives you a better chance of success. It doesn’t guarantee anything.”

