Do you welcome the Saudi Arabia PIF takeover of Newcastle United? Vote now

The question we are asking today is – Do you welcome the Saudi Arabia PIF takeover of Newcastle United?

The reportedly imminent change of ownership dominating the headlines.

With no football being played at the moment, little surprise that this story is getting even more worldwide coverage than it otherwise would.

Fair to say that any poll asking if Newcastle fans want Mike Ashley to sell the club, would be met by an all but unanimous yes.

However, does it matter who the new owners will be?

Or alternatively, is the identity of any new owners, potentially more important than Mike Ashley at last leaving after 13 years?

Newcastle United has always been a political club so long as most of us can remember but this is a whole new level, NUFC fans thrown into worldwide politics.

So many journalists questioning how exactly your typical Newcastle United views what is seemingly set to happen in the very near future.

Please choose which of the three options below, most fits your view of the proposed NUFC takeover.