‘DeAndre Yedlin is going to look for a move from Newcastle’

DeAndre Yedlin was bought for £5m in summer 2016 by Newcastle United.

Rafa Benitez facing a massive rebuilding job after relegation, as rats demanded to leave the sinking ship, as well as the new manager having to get rid of a load of problem players he had inherited, allowed to hang around long after they had any use, if indeed they had any in the first place.

Rafa brought in 12 players that summer to be the basis of the promotion challenge and indeed they also proved to be the backbone of the following Premier League campaigns, as Mike Ashley refused to allow any proper investment in the squad.

After promotion, DeAndre Yedlin was clear first choice right-back, making 31 Premier League starts in 2017/18 and 29 in 2018/19.

However, that picture has changed this current season.

Steve Bruce brought in Emil Krafth as new first choice right-back last summer and after even he (Bruce) had to accept Krafth is nowhere near Premier League standard, it has been Javier Manquillo who has been first choice ahead of DeAndre Yedlin.

Yedlin has had injury problems but even when fit has rarely featured, only eight PL starts so far this season.

Turning 27 this July and his Newcastle contract set to end in June 2021, it is now claimed that DeAndre Yedlin wants to leave Newcastle.

Paul Tenorio covers the MLS for The Athletic and in a discussion on ESPN FC, he has been discussing what is likely to happen with certain high profile USMNT players.

Tenorio says that his information is that Yedlin is looking for a move away from Tyneside but that Premier League level wages could make a move to another league difficult.

It is pointed out that when it comes to playing for his country, the Newcastle defender now needs regular club football, having only started two competitive games for the USMNT since November 2017.

If / when new owners come in, you would assume that right-back will be a clear priority for Newcastle United, with a real quality upgrade long overdue.

Paul Tenorio speaking to ESPN FC:

“DeAndre Yedlin is going to look for a move from Newcastle.

“The question is, where is he going to go?

“This is a prime example of a player who has a hefty salary on a team’s books and it behoves Newcastle to move him on.

“But what types of teams can afford him?

“Could there be interest in Germany, Holland, other places in England, potentially for a loan?

“I would expect Yedlin to be on the move if they can find a buyer or a team to take on that salary.”

