Danny Rose says happy to give ‘any’ of his Newcastle United wages to virus fighting frontline staff

Danny Rose has spoken out about the criticism directed at Premier League players.

A number of politicians contributing to a debate that has seen people wanting to make scapegoats of of footballers.

The likes of Health Secretary Matt Hancock saying Premier League players should take pay cuts during this virus crisis, yet not saying this about other wealthy people in society, such as bankers.

Danny Rose says that talks were going on amongst players and within football about how best to do their bit, long before the likes of Hancock and others were challenging them in public.

The Newcastle defender saying ‘It was just not needed’ for outsiders, such as politicians, to be telling football players what they should be doing with their money.

Danny Rose declaring: ‘I can only speak for myself but I would have no problems whatsoever contributing any of my [Newcastle United] wages to people who are fighting this on the front line and to people who have been affected by what’s happening at the minute.’

Danny Rose isn’t just talking the talk either.

Earlier on Saturday it was revealed that the England and Newcastle left-back was the mystery person who had donated £19,000 to a hospital’s virus appeal.

Friday saw a meeting via video conferencing of the 20 Premier League clubs and one thing they agreed was to ask players to do without 30% of their wages for the time being, with part of that a pay cut and the rest seeing wages deferred until the season is completed and the remaining TV money banked by clubs for the 2019/20 season.

However, a report from The Athletic revealed that a number of Premier League players were not happy with the pay cut aspect, as they fear unscrupulous club owners will simply be the ones to benefit. Those players wanting guarantees that any money they agree to go without, is used in a positive way to do some good.

Danny Rose speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live:

“We [the players] are all keen to make something happen.

“We sort of feel that our backs are against the wall.

“Conversations were being had before people outside of football were commenting,

“I have been on the phone to Jordan Henderson and he’s working so hard to come up with something.

“It was just not needed for people who are not involved in football to tell footballers what they should do with their money.

“I found that so bizarre.”

