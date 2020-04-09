News

Danny Rose follows up £19,000 and 100s of pizzas with three new generous charity donations

Danny Rose is playing a blinder during this virus crisis.

The North Middlesex University Hospital received an anonymous £19,000 donation last week to their virus fighting fund and the hospital staff eventually tracked down Danny Rose as the mystery donor.

After being outed as that mystery donor, Danny Rose released a video message saying that he picked that particular hospital because he had been treated there in the past, during his time at Tottenham.

The England and Newcastle defender didn’t stop there, following up the £19,000 donation with a more personal one for staff.

Earlier this week the NHS workers at the North Middlesex University Hospital receiving a surprise bulk delivery of hundreds of Domino pizzas courtesy of Rose.

Then earlier today (Thursday 9 April), the Chronicle revealed that every member of the Newcastle United first team squad had financially contributed to the #PlayersTogether charity launched on Wednesday night, with all cash going to NHS charities.

However, it doesn’t stop there.

Thursday evening has seen The Independent reveal details of two more generous donations from Danny Rose.

The Newcastle United player making a donation of £10,000 each to SafeLives and Chayn.

They are two domestic abuse charities who are finding things especially pressurised at the moment as they try to help those affected by the lockdown measures.

Danny Rose also doing a video message to help highlight the issue:

“If you’re worried about a neighbour or a friend being abused, if you’re a child worried about your parents, I hope you know that response services will still come out.

“There are still people out there wanting to help.”

The Independent quote Suzanne Jacob, who is Chief Executive of SafeLives:

“We are extremely grateful to Danny, not just for his generous donation which will be a real boost at what is a tricky time for all charities, but for his commitment to raising awareness of domestic abuse.

“It’s a tough time for all of us, but particularly for people for whom home is not a safe place.

“To see a footballer with such a huge profile using his voice to reach out to adult and child victims and survivors of domestic abuse, and to the wider public to ask us all to check on our neighbours and friends is so powerful, and will make many people feel less alone.”

