Claims of imminent £19m a year Mauricio Pochettino Newcastle United appointment rubbished

Wednesday saw a frenzy of Mauricio Pochettino speculation for Newcastle fans.

Sky Sports sparking it with claims of the new owners set to move to appoint the former Spurs boss on a £19m a year contract, once the takeover is completed.

Newcastle supporters were split, many happy to believe a positive headline story of an exciting imminent change of manager / head coach, whilst others had major doubts about this ‘exclusive’…

Whilst surely all Newcastle United fans would see Mauricio Pochettino as a massive step up on Steve Bruce.

Those supporters not getting carried away by the Sky Sports story were seeing it as just yet another media story put out there to take advantage of the optimism of the current mood of optimism, whereby with rich new owners anything could be possible, meaning also any story can be put out there…

Mauricio Pochettino is a very good manager but after being sacked last year by Spurs who were paying him £8m a year, why if he was being appointed by Newcastle, would he suddenly have to be paid £19m to tempt him…? (For context, Diego Simeone is best paid in the world on £35m a year at Atletico Madrid and £19m a year would put Pochettino joint second alongside Pep Guardiola).

The daft media stories of the new owners buying £100m players as soon as they step through the door, bear no relation to the reality of FFP rules, nor the fact that Newcastle United will be a massive rebuild job that will need to be relatively gradual over a number of years.

Sure enough, some of the more credible journalists have rubbished the Sky Sports claims.

It was Jason Burt of The Telegraph who first sparked the Newcastle United takeover story back to life in March, when he said that the deal had reached the point whereby both Mike Ashley’s side and the Amanda Staveley fronted bid had formally informed the Premier League (on 24 March 2020) that a buyout bid was in progress to try and complete the purchase/sale of NUFC, with papers supplied by bidder and seller.

This week, Jason Burt has been one of those putting out a more realistic take on the NUFC takeover, as opposed to those happy to push the line that a soon to be super rich Newcastle United will be able to do whatever they want…

This has included rubbishing the daft story that a supposed rival bid could somehow still derail the Saudi PIF one, despite contracts signed, a deposit paid, and only Premier League confirmation awaited.

Jason Burt of The Telegraph via Twitter – 27 April 2020:

“Apparently a lot of ‘exclusives’ around Newcastle United.

“My understanding is the credible bid, with contracts signed and exchanged and a deposit paid should find out in the next few days if they have the go ahead.

“And that, as the last time I tweeted on this, is the story.”

Jason Burt via Twitter – 29 April 2020:

“As has been mentioned elsewhere, and as I have said before, there is no-one lined up to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle United or a shortlist of possible managers should the Saudi-backed takeover go through.”

Craig Hope at The Mail is saying much the same.

The priority of the prospective owners is to get the takeover completed, then take control and start rebuilding. Not already having lined up a £19m a year manager and already in talks to sign £100m players.

Craig Hope of The Mail via Twitter – 29 April 2020:

“Re Pochettino & NUFC, the notion of having a “list”, let alone a manager at the top of it, is very much being played down.

“As is suggestion of £19m salary.

“Completing the takeover remains the priority.”

The imminent Newcastle United takeover is VERY exciting and the financial power of the Saudi PIF bidders will open up all kinds of possibilities.

However, I think a lot of fans are going to be disappointed when massive money isn’t committed immediately on a manager and players as soon as the takeover is confirmed.

