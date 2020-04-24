Opinion

‘Chelsea, Aston Villa, Man City and Everton need investigating if Newcastle United takeover blocked’

The media stoked furore over the proposed Newcastle United takeover is pathetic.

It is simply and purely based on jealousy and the fact that this time next month, we may have the spending power to match any club in the world.

In an ideal situation our club would be owned by a local consortium of genuine fans or to coin a phrase, a ‘Geordie Abramovich’, but the simple fact is that football at the highest level is a billion pound business that needs billionaire backed investment.

If this deal falls through on the grounds of the Saudi human rights records, then perhaps we need to look further into the involvement of other individuals, consortiums and sovereign states who have vested interests in our beautiful game.

Aston Villa, Man City, Everton, Sheffield United, Fulham and Charlton are all part or fully owned by groups or individuals from Islamic countries where the subjugation of women, the denouncement of gay people and the imprisonment and detainment of dissident anti-regime protesters is rife. Go to any of these countries and witness how migrant workers are essentially used as slave labour in the construction and hospitality industries and tell me this is acceptable?

Chelsea and Bournemouth are funded by Russian oligarchs who have made their money from the exploitation of the resources and the indigenous people of the former soviet states. And you only have to look at both Ukraine and Chechnya to see what happens when you disagree with Moscow…

Southampton, Wolves and Birmingham; ah canny lads the Chinese. If it’s not starting worldwide pandemics (from either wet markets or secret laboratories) or committing state led atrocities on the Uighur Muslims or the indigenous people of Tibet, they are investing their hard earned billions into the EPL.

And that leaves those clubs who are majority owned by individuals and groups who originate from the great democracies of the West. It’s only right that we have moved on and ignore the implicit role in the African slave trade, illegal wars in Vietnam and Iraq and the unbalanced exploitation of the earth’s resources for material gain.

Personally, I’ve looking forward to seeing Bin Salman down the Bigg Market on a Saturday night necking pints and devouring kebabs…

