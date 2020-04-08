News

BBC Sport pick out 10 greatest Premier League Managers – Includes 3 Newcastle United bosses

BBC Sport have turned their attention to the greatest ever Premier League Managers.

Asking the question – Just who is the best manager in the Premier League era?

This is also the subject discussed by Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Ian Wright on the latest edition of the Match of The Day Top 10 podcast.

BBC Sport have selected a shortlist of 10 Premier League Managers to choose from.

For Newcastle United fans, three of the top ten are particularly recognisable…

Here below are the BBC Sport write-ups on the three who have managed Newcastle United, along with comments from Alan Shearer and Ian Wright, then follows the full list of the ten they selected.

Sir Bobby Robson (Newcastle 1999-2004)

Games: 188 Won: 83 Drawn: 51 Lost: 54 Win ratio: 44.1% Premier League title wins: 0

Ian Wright:

“When you look at his time at Newcastle, he got them to the last 16 of the Champions League. The way he brought Newcastle back and got them to where they were challenging again – I think he’s right to be on this list.”

Alan Shearer:

“He has to be on here. He was an absolute genius at man management, whether he was managing the 16 or 17-year-olds or managing the 34 or 35-year-olds, he knew how to get the best out of players.

“He saved my Newcastle career. If it wasn’t for him coming to Newcastle I was on my way out. He got me back to enjoying football. If Ruud Gullit had stayed there I’d have had to have left Newcastle. Sir Bobby recognised straight away what was wrong with me and how to get me playing football with a smile on my face again.”

Rafael Benitez (Liverpool 2004-2010, Chelsea 2012-2013, Newcastle 2016-2019)

Games: 340 Won: 168 Drawn: 82 Lost: 90 Win ratio: 49.41% Premier League title wins: 0

Wright:

“You know how pragmatic he can be and how he can organise his team – you see that with what he did at Newcastle.

“But the calibre of manager he is and what he has done, he’s one of the few top managers who would take a job like Newcastle when he could have gone anywhere else in the world.

“Rafa has to be in there – not just because of what he did in the Champions League with Liverpool, but what he’s done for Newcastle. He has to be here.”

Sir Kenny Dalglish (Blackburn 1992-1995, Newcastle 1997-1998, Liverpool 2011-2012)

Games: 238 Won: 115 Drawn: 60 Lost: 63 Win ratio: 48.3% Premier League title wins: 1

Shearer:

“Kenny was brilliant, especially when you consider where Blackburn were when he took over, in the old Second Division. For them to take on the might of Manchester United and beat them, and to win the league after three years, was an incredible achievement. I know people will say he had the wealth of the owner, but he spent it very wisely and he created something incredibly special.”

Wright:

“The pressure he was under, they were expecting something to happen – we all were, looking on as players.

“When they spent £3.6m on Shearer I said: ‘It’s miles too much money for Shearer!’ But when we played against them, they had the belief, they had everything in every department.”

The BBC Sport full Top 10:

Carlo Ancelotti (Chelsea 2009-2011, Everton 2019-present)

Rafael Benitez (Liverpool 2004-2010, Chelsea 2012-2013, Newcastle 2016-2019)

Sir Kenny Dalglish (Blackburn 1992-1995, Newcastle 1997-1998, Liverpool 2011-2012)

Sir Alex Ferguson (Manchester United 1992-2013)

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City 2016-present)

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool 2015-present)

Jose Mourinho (Chelsea 2004-2007 and 2013-2015, Manchester United 2016-2018, Tottenham 2019-present)

Claudio Ranieri (Chelsea 2000-2004, Leicester City 2015-2017, Fulham 2018-2019)

Sir Bobby Robson (Newcastle 1999-2004)

Arsene Wenger (Arsenal 1996-2018)

To vote on how these 10 Premier League Managers should be ranked, go HERE.

