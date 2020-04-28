Opinion

As a Manchester City fan my ‘Scariest Away Trip’ was this visit to Newcastle United…

I am a lifelong Manchester City fan and I have been following the possible takeover of Newcastle United with interest.

I even contributed an article about it (Manchester City fan advising on Newcastle United takeover and what we’re dealing with – read HERE).

Here is something else you might like, on a slightly different subject, back in the good old days…

Weeks before I became aware of The Mag, I was on a City online fan site.

Someone started a thread: ‘What Was Your Scariest Away Trip’ and this was my contribution, I thought you might enjoy it:

“Too many to mention but 1975, on my own I got the ‘special’ to Newcastle.

“I bought my ticket and wondered why it was numbered 135.

“It turned out that was all the tickets we had sold.

“We arrived at Newcastle to be met by bricks.

“The walk to the ground was a real a.se twitcher, 14 year olds in pub doorways acting as spotters. That was the worst.

“Then again, Everton away, I think the same year, I was chased as soon as I left the ground.

“I found a friendly mounted dibble and stood by him. Fair dos he later led me to a bus and put me on it back to Lime Street.

“No wonder my mates didn’t want to do aways.”

So thanks lads, you helped me through my teenage years! (Dibble by the way is Manc for a copper. It’s from the cartoon Top Cat and Officer Dibble.)

Anyway, I just wanted to congratulate you again for beating us…we thought we had upset everyone with our takeover.

Premier League owners – huh, the media – child’s play, Amnesty International – been there, done that, got the T shirt, but in all our years we have never managed an entire country.

Nice one lads, I am of course referring to Qatar and its mouthpiece beIN Sports (with Richard Keys as its biggest Patsy).

Enjoy the ride and lap up those salty tears pouring from the bitter journalists and other two-faced pathetic idiots.

