Another media attack on Newcastle United Takeover – Claims rules ban petty criminals but not murderers

According to Middle East Eye, a publication which I admit has passed me by since it was founded in 2014, the Newcastle United takeover will happen…

This is because the rules forbid a petty criminal from owning a Premier League club but allows, in their words, ‘serious criminals and human rights abusers’ to do so.

Where do you suppose this learned publication is based?

Doha? Abu Dhabi? Kuwait City? Nope, you guessed it. London.

They’ve answered their own question, namely: ‘what else can we do to draw attention to this takeover of that town up north and not let them spoil the party for the privileged teams who worked diligently, without huge money mind, just great value, savvy transfers and a bit of intuition, to establish themselves in the top six year after year?

It seems the mighty, unstoppable machine is trying everything in it’s power to destabilise the deal and prevent it from going through.

Every magazine or corporation that has any kind of influence, big or small, is now engaged in trying to stop Newcastle from attending the top table of the Premier League.

I have now started scanning the internet for news of other popular publications running articles on human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia in an attempt to derail the takeover.

So far, Horse and Hounds, Exchange And Mart, Woman’s Weekly and Razzle are amongst those to have already published anti Newcastle United takeover features. I think Puzzle Magazine are currently sitting on the fence…

Middle East Eye report on Newcastle United Takeover:

‘A Saudi takeover of a leading English football club looks set to go ahead because Premier League rules prohibit minor criminal offenders from ownership, but do not require any scrutiny of those accused of being war criminals, human rights abusers or murderers.

The takeover of Newcastle United FC is being planned by a consortium largely financed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

With the fund chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the bid has been condemned by human rights organisations, who describe it as a “sportswashing” operation to launder the Saudi government’s reputation.

However, the consortium is reported to be confident that the Premier League’s rules will not prove to be any obstacle to its £310 million purchase of the club.

Those rules prohibit anyone from becoming an owner or director of a Premier League club if they have been convicted of a crime involving dishonesty; if they have a conviction for football hooliganism; for ticket touting, or scalping; or for “dishonestly receiving a [television] programme broadcast from within the UK with intent to avoid payment”.

However, the rules do not prevent serious criminals or human rights abusers from becoming owners or directors of English football clubs.’

