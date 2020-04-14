News

Amanda Staveley now Director of ‘Joint Venture’ as Telegraph confirm PIF set to own 80% of Newcastle United

The prospect of a Newcastle United Takeover at last happening, has burst back into life on Tuesday morning.

A number of documents went public at Companies House today (see below) which have led Newcastle fans and the media on a paper trail which appears to show building blocks put in place, ducks in a row, to then enable the takeover to happen.

Taking a step back in time, it was the 29 March 2020 when The Telegraph sparked the latest takeover story, they said that the deal had reached the point whereby both Mike Ashley’s side and the Amanda Staveley fronted bid had formally informed the Premier League (on 24 March 2020) that a buyout bid was in progress to try and complete the purchase/sale of NUFC.

The main funding for this bid was once again said to be from the PIF, which is the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, with Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers also having a small minority stake of 10% each.

Nobody was surprised to see many Newcastle fans greet this news with a shrug of the shoulders, heard it all before, response. However, George Caulkin of The Athletic then broke his silence, to say that this was very definitely not just more PR deflection from Mike Ashley, that talks were progressing and summed it up by saying ‘The Mike Ashley era at St James’ Park has never been closer to ending…’

Jason Burt is Chief Football Correspondent of The Telegraph and he wrote that original article on 29 March 2020. Today’s various documents did not mention the Saudis (PIF) but when challenged by Newcastle fans on social media as to whether this meant they were no longer involved, Burt insisted this definitely wasn’t the case and that the Saudis would still be 80% controlling shareholders if/when the Newcastle United Takeover happens.

Confirmation also came from Sky Sports (from the Mike Ashley side of things undoubtedly), saying their sources had confirmed that talks are now at an ‘advanced’ stage.

Regardless of that, the documents that went public today, would be the most elaborate ever seen, if the idea was Mike Ashley up to PR tricks. Which would also have needed the collusion of Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers (who could buy and sell Me Ashley 10 or 20 times over, regardless of Saudi/PIF involvement).

Trying to pick through the various documents at Companies House, I have just came across yet another one that went public today, showing Amanda Staveley has just been appointed as a director of JV1 (Joint Venture) Limited.

This was a company set up on 22 January 2020 with Mehmet Saydam and Stephane Nahum as the Directors, both of who are managing directors for numerous companies owned by the Reuben brothers (who already own a lot of property in Newcastle and have a number of projects currently on the go in the city, as well as owning Newcastle Racecourse).

One interpretation of the various documents has been that Mike Ashley may be loaning Amanda Staveley money to help buy the club from him.

However, it appears far more likely that what is going on, is that the interaction between all of these legal entities (companies) and the various updates showing publicly as of today, have been put in place to eventually then end up with the Saudis/PIF appearing towards the end of the chain to fund the takeover. Once final agreement has been reached (hopefully!) between the two sides, by having these various companies set up, they will then be used to enable everything to fall into place financially/ownership-wise.

The Mag earlier today (Tuesday 14 April 2020):

Whisper it quietly but a Newcastle United Takeover could actually be underway.

Tuesday morning (14 April 2020) seeing a paper trail of various documents going public at Companies House.

These documents were created on 8 April 2020 and showing lodged with Companies House on 9 April 2020, with there then always a delay before they appear on the Companies House website for all to see.

The Amanda Staveley company PCP Capital Partners shows ‘Registration of Charge documents’ that are also signed by Joseph Collingwood – Attorney for (Mike Ashley’s company) St James Holdings Limited.

Mike Ashley’s right hand man Justin Barnes is also mentioned in the document, along with Ashley’s daughter’s partner and employee Michael Murray

Then at the very same time we have another Amanda Staveley controlled company, Cantervale Limited, connecting with RB Sports and Media Ltd, which is a company owned by the Reuben brothers, who are also part of the group said to be bidding to buy Newcastle United.

Not time to get the Champagne (or cans) out quite yet but these can only be seen as encouraging developments.

As always, when Mike Ashley is involved, nothing taken for granted.

However, difficult to imagine any other explanation for this paper chain to be happening, seemingly putting building blocks in place for the Newcastle United Takeover to at last actually happen.

