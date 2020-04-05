News

Alan Shearer explains his choice of three most classic Premier League matches

Alan Shearer has been talking about his most classic Premier League matches.

Appearing on Match of The Day, the Premier League’ greatest ever striker had plenty of matches to choose from.

However, he was able to choose only three.

Two of the three actually had the wrong result for the Geordie legend, whilst he only actually took part on two of them as well.

One of the Alan Shearer choice was Liverpool 2 Blackburn 1 on 14 May 1995.

Easily explained though by the fact that even though they lost this final match of the Premier League season, Blackburn still won the title due to Man Utd being unable to beat West Ham.

As for the other two selections?

Alan Shearer going with two Newcastle United matches – it was the best of times, it was the worst of times…

Newcastle 5 Man Utd 0 (20 October 1996)

“A couple of months earlier United absolutely battered us in the Charity Shield 4-0 and it was a game we knew we had to win and we did it rather convincingly.

“I remember everything, it was that special a day and all the Newcastle fans remember it very, very well. We had to beat them and we had to beat them well because of what they did to us in the summer.

“Some of the goals that were scored, David Ginola’s in the top corner, Les Ferdinand’s header, but the best was the last. Philippe Albert’s fifth goal, when you do something special like that it is really important, but when you do it against a top class keeper it means even more.”

Liverpool 4 Newcastle 3 (3 April 1996)

“One of most iconic games in the Premier League. Liverpool v Newcastle produced some fantastic games over the years. It was a few months before I joined Newcastle but it was non-stop entertainment. It was an incredible game.

“I wasn’t at Newcastle then but still followed their progress. It was a game they had to get something out of. They had a 12-point lead in February but going into the game they trailed United by three points but still had two games in hand.

“It was an attacking line-up and some of the players and entertainment on show was fantastic. To have it taken away so late in the game, Kevin Keegan looked in agony.

“Kevin was never going to change his style of play. He wanted to go out and entertain the Newcastle public. He would always look to outscore the opposition. In some games you just have to sit tight and be organised but that is not Kevin and probably in the end that is what cost Newcastle.

“It was a shock when he left because no-one expected it. It came out of the blue. It was a surprise to the whole football club. I was slightly disappointed for him to leave so soon.”

