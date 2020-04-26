News

Alan Pardew reacts to £100,000 ADO Den Haag survival bonus criticism

Alan Pardew took over at ADO Den Haag on 24 December 2019.

The Dutch club deep in relegation trouble, second bottom of the table.

Four months later and they are still second bottom, the only win of this Alan Pardew spell so far, was a victory over RKC Waalwijk, the only club below ADO Den Haag.

However, the Dutch leagues have now found their seasons cancelled, with no promotion or relegation to happen. The former Newcastle United boss ‘succeeding’ in keeping ADO Den Haag up.

This brought widespread reports that said Alan Pardew would now be receiving a £100,000 bonus due to a survival clause in his contract. Journalists and the general public pointing out how wrong this would be.

However, Alan Pardew has now released a statement on Sunday and says that whilst a survival bonus clause is in his contract, he was never going to accept the cash in these circumstances.

Sky Sports reporting this Alan Pardew statement:

“When I signed for ADO there was a bonus clause in my contract for avoiding relegation, however, the figure is not the one being reported by the press.

“These clauses are standard practice in the majority of managers’ contracts around the world.

“It was my understanding that this clause would only be activated if we had finished the season and ADO had avoided relegation.

“However, on a technicality issue with regard to the way the Dutch season ended, I was informed ADO intended to pay the bonus.

“I immediately contacted the club and told them not to pay me the money and to either give it to the non-playing staff at the club or donate it to Holland’s health service to help in their efforts to beat COVID-19.

“I hope that this clears up any misunderstandings caused by the press reports.

“The thoughts and prayers of myself and my family are with everyone around the world who has suffered or are suffering from this terrible virus.”

Official ADO Den Haag site:

“Of course there is relief, but modesty is in order,” says Pardew. “Although we still had the belief that we could accomplish our mission, we were not doing well and we will never know if we had succeeded. But precisely because we did not know whether the season would end well or badly, I had not found another outcome for ADO Den Haag. Although it is important that our club stays where it belongs, we count our blessings and understand the frustrations at SC Cambuur and De Graafschap [who should have been promoted]. ”

Like General Manager Mohammed Hamdi , Pardew fully understands that the season has ended. “The world is currently playing a much more important game: the fight against the corona virus. Let’s hope that as many people as possible stay healthy and that normal life can be resumed as soon as possible, ”says the 58-year-old Englishman.

Pardew was on the road at ADO Den Haag for three and a half months and eight league games, when football was shut down due to the corona virus. After it became known that the promotion and relegation scheme would not come into effect, British media circulated a report about an alleged bonus for Pardew. “Nonsense”, the coach makes clear. “If I was already formally entitled to an amount, I would never want to receive it. In this difficult period, I would always return any bonus to the club, which will certainly find a good destination for it. ”

For several weeks, Pardew has been staying with his family in Sussex, from where he remains in close contact with the players and the staff. “I hope to be able to come to The Hague again soon. Then we will also evaluate. What is certain is that I have not regretted a second of my switch to ADO The Hague. A wonderful club, with very committed and loyal fans. ”

