Transfer Rumours

Agent Poul-Erik Petersen denies his client has been in talks with Newcastle United

Poul-Erik Petersen has been forced to come out in the media and comment on Yussuf Poulsen.

In Germany, Sport BILD reported that Newcastle had been in talks with the Danish international, with other Premier League clubs also in touch.

However, agent Poul-Erik Petersen has now talked to TV2 and said that the reports are incorrect.

He categorically denied that Yussuf Poulsen had been talking to Newcastle United.

Petersen also adding that his client hadn’t put in a transfer request in order to try and force a move, as had also been claimed.

The long serving RB Leipzig striker/winger scored 15 goals in 27 Bundesliga starts (and four sub appearances) last season, only sitting out three league matches.

However, this season he has been pushed to the sidelines, only starting 10 of 25 Bundesliga games so far and scoring three goals, named on the bench 12 times in the league.

The Danish attacking player is still only 25 and would interest a lot of Premier League clubs if he was available, Yussuf Poulsen having been on a real journey with RB Leipzig so far, going from the third tier of German football to fighting for the title and playing in the Champions League.

Poul-Erik Petersen talking to TV2 about Yussuf Poulsen:

“There is no truth in this at all.

“Yussuf hasn’t asked to leave and there are no negotiations with other clubs.”

Asked specifically about claims of Poulsen having had talks with Newcastle United:

“We haven’t had any contact [with Newcastle] at all.

“I can categorically deny this.

“I would like to make it clear that Yussuf loves being with Leipzig and that is where he sees himself at the moment.

“But if the situation continues to be as it is at the moment [with not much first team football], it is logical that he doesn’t want to be a reserve.”

With Newcastle United’s entire recruitment team now on furlough leave, interesting to see what happens once the transfer window opens.

