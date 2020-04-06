Opinion

After this latest from Mike Ashley – The moral and ethical question needs to be faced now

Can you continue to give money to Mike Ashley?

Is it ethically or morally correct to keep on giving him your cash?

Returning to St James Park after this is going to show the moral compass of our fans.

If you continue to go after the latest Mike Ashley debacle, are you lacking in morals and dignity?

Are you being selfish for social or traditional reasons?

Or are you justified in giving him more money to keep the club going?

Is he legally exploiting the government or genuinely in need of the money to keep the club afloat?

Is he showing he is willing to rinse anyone or anything for every last penny he can get?

Or is he being a good businessman?

Was he trying keep Sports Direct going and people in jobs, when he emailed workers informing them that they must attend work the next day after lockdown was announced? Or was he willing to put peoples lives on the line in the pursuit of even more money?

Realistically, is it now even possible to go back to the match and hold your head high, thinking you are doing the right thing?

The whole country is now safe in the knowledge that he is clearly capable of anything.

So what is going to be the next move of Newcastle fans?

I know what I’m going to be doing.

I just hope for once the fans come together and support each other…but most importantly, I really hope they do the right thing!

Just remember.

In life, every single one of us must take responsibility for our decisions and actions. We must then face the consequences of them.

