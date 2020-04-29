News

ADO Den Haag release official statement after Alan Pardew departure

For Alan Pardew his Dutch adventure is over.

Appointed by ADO Den Haag on 24 December 2019 after 21 months out of work and unable to find another club, the former Newcastle boss was given the job until the end of the season.

However, the statement says that the Dutch club aren’t offering him a new contract and he and his coaching team are returning to England.

Alan Pardew managed only one win during his time in Holland, beating the only club below them in the table.

When Pardew arrived, ADO Den Haag were in relegation trouble, then by the time football was suspended last month, they looked certainties for the drop.

However, Alan Pardew and the club were saved when it was announced in recent days that the remaining games wouldn’t be played out, the season was over, there would be no promotion or relegation.

Widespread reports stated that he had received a £100,000 bonus for ‘saving’ ADO Den Haag from relegation and Pardew was forced to come out and say this was categorically untrue. That a bonus was in his contract but due to the circumstances he had instantly told the club to either keep the money or donate it to charity.

ADO Den Haag official statement:

‘The roads of ADO Den Haag and Alan Pardew are going to separate.

The club and the 58-year-old coach have decided in good consultation not to continue the cooperation next season. Assistant coaches Chris Powell (50) and Paul Butler (34), whose contracts are also due to expire, will not return to the Cars Jeans Stadium.

General Manager Mohammed Hamdi about the joint decision:

“Alan stuck his neck out four months ago by taking the job at ADO The Hague in a very difficult season for the club. We have a lot of respect for that, which also applies to his track record in football.

“Due to the coronavirus situation, football could only be played until March 7, but we thank Alan, Chris and Paul for their efforts. We wish them the best of luck and have informed them that they will always be welcome at our club. ”

Alan Pardew continues to have a warm feeling for the club.

“I want to thank everyone at ADO Den Haag for the past few months. In particular the players, who gave everything on the field. I also want to thank, also on behalf of Chris, Mohammed Hamdi and major shareholder United Vansen for their support, ”says the trainer. “I have positive feelings for this club and I have enjoyed the passion of the fans. I look back on a beautiful adventure in the Netherlands. It is a pity that the collaboration ends, but I wish ADO The Hague every success in the future.

Chris Powell also says that ADO Den Haag has captured a place in his heart. “I look back on a wonderful experience at a great club. I got to work with fantastic people in a beautiful city, ”said the assistant coach. “I want to thank the fans, the staff members and the players for their support. I will remember my time in The Hague forever. Of course, that also applies to the beautiful banner that the supporters had made for us. Come on The Hague! ”

Alan Pardew was officially presented on January 2 at the Cars Jeans Stadium. After a training camp in Spain, the Englishman was on the bench at ADO Den Haag for eight league matches. For his first adventure outside of Great Britain, Alan Pardew was (previously) in charge of Reading FC, West Ham United, Charlton Athletic, Southampton, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion, respectively. As a midfielder, Pardew wore the shirt of Crystal Palace, Charlton Athletic and Tottenham Hotspur, among others.

ADO The Hague would like to thank Alan Pardew, Chris Powell and Paul Butler for their efforts and wish the trio good luck for the rest of their career.

