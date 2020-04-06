Opinion

6 times since Sir Bobby when near excitement at Newcastle United only turned into huge disappointment

Once or twice an hour…that’s how many times I refresh my Newcastle United search feed on google.

All in the hope of seeing the official headline ‘Amanda Staveley, PIF and Reuben Brothers confirm takeover of Newcastle United’…

My thoughts get carried away.

Some of the biggest talent coming to play on Tyneside, FA Cup runs, Champions League nights, Title challengers….

I was around 10 years old when I really began to fall in love with football.

Bobby Robson had taken over Newcastle, with Champions League nights and title challenges almost becoming the norm under Sir Bobby (knighted in 2002).

However, ever since Bobby was sacked as manager, I can’t say I’ve been fully excited about Newcastle United.

There have been moments of near excitement that only turned into huge disappointment:

Signing Michael Owen = Money grabbing injury prone b……

Return of King Kev = Gone within a year

Shearer the saviour = Relegated

Hughton’s rebuild = Sacked

Return to European football = Nearly got us relegated

Rafa’s revolution = Wasn’t given the tools

What will this new Saudi Fortune bring?

Certainly drama, always drama.

Will it bring success? Silverware? Nobody really knows.

However, it feels like being a Newcastle United fan is going to feel very different very soon. Whether that be good or bad, time will tell.

Newcastle may very well start to be the envy of the premier league shortly, the media will throw shade, the Newcastle fan morals may be questioned, but all of that is out of our control.

Let them hate us, let them talk sh.t (we’re used to it by now) and lets not let any new owners change the way we feel about our club.

I don’t care who the landlord is, as long as the beer is good, I’m staying.

Let’s not forget what Sir Bob told us:

“What is a club in any case? Not the buildings or the directors or the people who are paid to represent it.

“It’s not the television contracts, get-out clauses, marketing departments or executive boxes. It’s the noise, the passion, the feeling of belonging, the pride in your city.

“It’s a small boy clambering up the stadium steps for the very first time, gripping his father’s hand, gawping at that hallowed stretch of turf beneath him, and without being able to do a thing about it, falling in love.”

