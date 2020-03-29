News

Will Premier League players be willing to follow amazing lead shown by Juventus?

An amazing gesture by the Juventus squad and manager.

With Italy one of the hardest hit countries when it comes to this international emergency.

Maurizio Sarri (pictured above with Rafa Benitez) and his players have agreed to go without wages for a sizeable four months.

As the virus situation has brought football to a grinding halt and no certain idea of when it will restart, the Juventus boss and players have agreed to no pay in March, April, May and June this year.

BBC Sport report that this means the Italian league leaders will save around 90m euros (approximately £80.7m).

When a club such as Juventus are needing such desperate measures, you wonder just how many clubs in the various countries will not survive this crisis. Juventus have won Serie A these past eight seasons and play Champions League football every year.

You might say the Italian club’s players and manager are rich enough to afford this and that is true BUT just because people are rich, it doesn’t always follow that they are willing to do anything similar.

The Premier League is the most money driven of all leagues around the world and you just wonder how the Newcastle squad and the other 19 in the division will/would react if asked/needed to do anything like this?

These are extraordinary times and it may well need extraordinary measures for football to come out of it without major damage, especially in the UK with so many clubs and so many massive wage bills.

The vast majority of the 91 clubs in the top four divisions already run at a loss, so with these enormous extra financial pressures it will be a real challenge for so many.

BBC Sport report:

‘Juventus’ players and manager Maurizio Sarri have agreed to their pay being stopped for four months to save the club an estimated 90m euros (£80.7m) during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Juve squad, which includes Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, will not be paid their full salaries in March, April, May and June.

Should football resume in the country, which has been the hardest hit by coronavirus in Europe, Juventus will look again at the situation “in good faith”.

“Juventus would like to thank the players and the coach for their commitment at a difficult time for everyone,” said a statement by the club, champions of Italy for the past eight seasons.’

