Opinion

Why perfect Newcastle United fans scenario is calling this end of season, handing out prizes accordingly

Newcastle United fans, along with the rest of the world, are having to cope with the challenges presented by the Coronavirus.

From a purely football perspective, the authorities are battling with the issues of what is the best route forward.

If it was the close season then it would be far more simple but that isn’t the case.

Last Friday seeing the Premier League and FA Cup matches suspended for three weeks, a similar story in most other leagues.

So with roughly a quarter of the season remaining, is it a case of completing the games at all costs?

Well, on behalf of all Newcastle United fans, I hereby call on the season to instead be brought to a halt now and prizes handed out accordingly, based on where we all find ourselves in the various competitions.

There will be some losers in this…but just think of the joy for others!

For Newcastle United fans it will mean:

A final Premier League position of 13th and safe from relegation

More importantly, Newcastle United would be announced joint winners of the FA Cup, our first trophy in 51 years and first domestic one since 1955. As one of eight joint winners, Newcastle United would hold the FA Cup for just over six weeks and allow us all to get our photo taken with it and celebrate extensively, in self-isolation…

Even more importantly, this FA Cup triumph would then trigger the sale of Newcastle United, Mike Ashley having promised to do once a trophy was won.

As for the rest:

Liverpool fans delirious with their first Premier League title.

As one of 12 clubs left in the competition, Man City would become joint Champions League winners for the first time, holding the trophy for just over four weeks.

Sheffield United fans would see their first trophy in almost 100 years as joint FA Cup winners and after being handed three point for their game in hand, would go above Man Utd into fifth and qualify for the Champions League with Man City set to be banned.

Leicester fans back in the Champs League.

Leeds fans back in the Premier League.

Sadly…Aston Villa fans would get an instant return to the Championship.

Even sadder…Sunderland guaranteed to stay in League One, one place outside the play-offs in seventh.

We can’t all be winners!

