Opinion

Why Newcastle United has same importance in our lives now as it ever has done before

I have heard and read plenty of people telling us that Newcastle United isn’t important.

That the current Coronavirus issues make it all meaningless.

Indeed, many people seeming to take a perverse pleasure in daring you to argue otherwise.

So many appear desperate to take the moral high ground, in an apparent attempt to show they are supposedly taking the Coronavirus threat far more seriously than the rest of us.

However, to me, nothing has changed.

Newcastle United is just as important to me now than it has ever been in the past (obviously Mike Ashley has ensured that in some ways NUFC is severely damaged but as a symbol of our city and centre piece of our community that can bring us all together, that hasn’t changed).

As I say, the importance of NUFC hasn’t changed for me, Coronavirus or not.

In the pecking order, my family and friends will always come first.

Their health, happiness, safety, education, house over their heads and food on the table, will always take precedence.

As the saying goes though: ‘Man cannot live by bread alone’…

Originally a biblical/spiritual thing, in time it also came to be a reference to the fact that humans need more than the basic necessities to live, whatever those other things may be in any individual’s life.

In other words, the interests and distractions that help to make life worth living.

Music, books, theatre, comedy…whatever floats your boat. Plus of course football and in particular, Newcastle United.

Wanting NUFC playing football matches as soon as humanly possible doesn’t mean you don’t care about the Coronavirus issues, neither does talking about Newcastle United.

We all need to do what we can to help confront the virus threat but that doesn’t have to equate cowering under your kitchen table 24 hours a day, only talking endlessly about how worried/frightened you are.

There is no better distraction than Newcastle United.

The watching the games, and in particular, the talking nonsense about it with friends and family.

People getting upset about the people who run football making plans on how to get football back up playing at the earliest possible moment when it is safe to do so. Pathetic (the people getting upset about it).

Their job is to run football, to get it back up running. Just as the NHS will be doing their (far more) important job.

Newcastle United is still occupying the same priority for me as it always has done and will continue to do so.

