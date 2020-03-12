Which is the best way for English football to deal with Coronavirus? Vote now

Opinion

The question we are asking today: ‘Which is the best way for English football to deal with Coronavirus?’

An exclusive in The Times on Thursday says that a sequence of events that will see the games behind closed doors implemented, will start with the number of UK Coronavirus cases going past the 500 mark.

With 83 added to the total on Wednesday to bring the total up to 460, it appears inevitable that the 500 positive cases will be exceeded today.

The report says that the government’s COBRA committee are set to meet on Thursday morning and if/when the 500 cases figure has been confirmed, that will then trigger the government moving from ‘contain’ phase’ to ‘delay’ phase.

By moving to ‘delay’ phase, The Times says that is then the trigger for the Premier League (and the rest of football in this country) implementing their crisis plan.

The newspaper report says that these measures will be:

The current season will not be postponed and instead matches in the Premier League and lower divisions will be moved behind closed doors

All Premier League season-ticket holders and ticket holders for individual games will be able to stream coverage of matches into their homes

No games will be shown in pubs so as to avoid congregation of people

Premier League games will not be shown live in the 3pm slot on Saturday afternoons

Broadcasters will be permitted to screen more than one Premier League game during both the lunchtime and tea-time television slots on Saturday, and the scheduled slots on Sundays and Mondays

Season-ticket holders and ticket holders for individual games at Football League clubs will be allowed to watch matches on iFollow streams.

As a Newcastle fan, what would your choice be/have been in how football deals with the Coronavirus – games behind closed doors without fans to try and see out the season as much on schedule as possible, or postpone all matches until a time in the future when supporters could be allowed in?