News

West Ham fans show their class and declare Mike Ashley actions abhorrent – ‘Simply makes us sick’

West Ham fans and Newcastle supporters haven’t always rubbed along together very well.

However, in this time of crisis, this is a great show of solidarity.

Mike Ashley working his magic in bringing people together…

Whilst so many decent people are trying to do the right thing at the minute, Ashley is one of a small very public minority doing the exact opposite.

Disgraceful behaviour by him with regards to his retail empire and no different when it comes to his treatment of Newcastle fans.

Despite widespread pleas not to do so, Mike Ashley went ahead and used direct debits on Wednesday to take out the entire payment for 2020/21 season tickets from numerous Newcastle fans, even though nobody knows when that will kick-off and at this time where financial pressures and uncertainty have never been greater for so many.

In a statement (see below) on Wednesday, NUST said that eventually the club had replied to them, confirming that Mike Ashley was refusing to suspend any payments or offer payment holidays as clubs such as Brighton are doing, instead he is committed to also continuing to take monthly payments from thousands of other Newcastle fans rather than helping to ease financial worries in these desperate times.

The influential West Ham fans website Claret and Hugh have now expressed their solidarity with Newcastle fans and declared their disgust at the actions of Mike Ashley.

They state ‘this behaviour simply makes us sick’ and Ashley’s actions ‘totally abhorrent.’

Summing it up perfectly with: ‘People are losing their jobs, others being laid off, some might become victims of this terrible disease. What is going on in Ashley’s head defies description. He has made dreadful days horrific.’

Claret and Hugh statement in response to the actions of Mike Ashley:

‘Now that truly is entirely unacceptable and Mike Ashley has set a disgraceful example at a time when League chairman are moving heaven and earth to find a way through what looks like an impossible position currently.

Things are going to get a lot worse before they get better and this behaviour simply makes us sick.

Rather than insisting on taking the cash, Newcastle and we hope West Ham will offer a pay holiday as has been the case at Brighton and Hove Albion.

With agents set to sue for unpaid commissions and pay cuts among the players being sought by the Premier League, the decision to – lets use the expression – rip off fans is totally abhorrent.

People are losing their jobs, others being laid off, some might become victims of this terrible disease.

What is going on in Ashley’s head defies description.

He has made dreadful days horrific.’

NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) Official Statement – Wednesday 25 March 2020:

ARE WE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER?

Last week Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) contacted Newcastle United Football Club to express significant concerns regarding Season Ticket payments. We did not receive a response.

Yesterday we went public with our request for the suspension of all future Season Ticket payments during this incredibly difficult time.

There is no prospect of professional football recommencing any time soon given the current global health crisis, let alone the prospect of understanding the implications on timing on fixtures for next season.

We find it incredibly disturbing that the club continues to take payments from supporters during these extremely difficult times, in what is a health and economic crisis.

Following our call for the suspension and delay of all future Season Ticket payments Newcastle United contacted us earlier today. The club stated it has no intention of freezing or delaying payments, both for those that pay annually and monthly.

Today, Tuesday 25 March 2020, Newcastle United took payments for the 2020/21 season from those supporters who opt to pay for their season ticket annually. Monthly payments will also continue as normal.

We are disappointed that Newcastle United is unwilling to offer a meaningful support system to fans through this difficult time. Many supporters can afford to continue to pay, but we still feel more MUST be done for supporters who will suffer most due to the knock on effects of coronavirus global pandemic.

We are also deeply concerned to learn that some supporters who normally pay monthly have seen the full payment taken today. Any fans in that situation should contact the club immediately.

Newcastle United have called for our support numerous times throughout the last decade and Newcastle fans have responded every time. At a time when fans now need reassurances and support, we are deeply disappointed the club will not reciprocate that support in these unique and challenging times.

Numerous Premier League clubs have found solutions to guarantee their supporters have all the support they could possibly get from their club. Newcastle United can still act now and provide much needed support and relief for their fans that are in financial difficulty due to this global emergency.

Stay at home. Stay safe. Protect the NHS.

