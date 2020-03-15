Opinion

West Ham fans react to Karren Brady latest – Some pretty special comments

On Saturday, we carried an article entitled: ‘Karren Brady proving herself a disgrace yet again – This time on Coronavirus challenges.’

This was in response to the West Ham Vice-Chair embarrassingly putting out some self-serving nonsense in her newspaper column on the Coronavirus situation with regard to football.

Only hours earlier, there had been an emergency meeting of all 20 Premier League club, after which they put out a joint statement.

Another emergency meeting is then scheduled for Thursday when we will hear the next collective response of all 20 PL clubs.

Karren Brady ignores all of this, thinking normal rules don’t apply to her, that she can be part of that collective responsibility AND then also make a separate set of comments as well.

West Ham are currently only out of the relegation zone on goal difference and amongst the other nonsense she spouted, the main thrust of this Karren Brady column was to suggest that declaring this current Premier League season ‘null and void’ could be the best option, with then Liverpool not winning the league (and West Ham not relegated…).

So what have West Ham fans made of these latest Karren Brady comments.

Surely they will be sticking up for their club’s Vice-Chair and their own selfish self-interests…

Maybe not.

West Ham fans commenting via their KUMB message board:

‘There’s a meeting planned by the clubs to discuss it and she’s getting her own apparently self interested position out there early as a CEO as well as the First Woman of Football.

Not compromised at all….’

‘There’s an article on Fox sports Australia, headline reads,

‘It’s ‘only fair’ to declare the Premier league season void, claims boss of relegation-threatened West Ham’.

She’s making us a laughing stock worldwide. Please just f.ck off.’

‘Her ‘null and void’ comments in the Sun are an embarrassment. What a fool she is.’

‘The bulls.it this woman peddles is ridiculous, talk about scoring an own goal .

At least it shows the rest of the sporting world the nonsense we must put up with on a daily basis.’

‘Just another indicator that her mythical business reputation is based on nothing but sand, generated by luck, greed and opportunism.’

‘How many more times can this woman make us look stupid? Get out of our club you poisonous witch.’

‘If the club think the season should be void, Brady or the club shouldn’t be saying anything until any official premier league announcement.

If Brady alone thinks the season should be void, she shouldn’t be saying anything as people will (and are) associate her comments with West Ham.

Either way, yet again Brady has made comments in the press that she should not be saying as it reflects on the club.’

‘Compare what Brady said and Klopp’s statement about people’s health being more important than football. Literally everything she says riles people.’

‘Narcissism reeks through every pore.’

‘She’s having a stab at being a Katie Hopkins type isn’t she? Getting a rise out of people can be quite profitable in this day and age.’

‘Karren Brady knew exactly what she was doing – she’s a lot of things but she’s certainly not an idiot.

Considering our position in the league it is being called out in a number of places as opportunism.

Every comment I’ve got from non-west ham supporting mates today has been to say exactly that. I suspect the same is happening to West Ham fans up and down the country.

It’s the Karren Brady show once again – putting her image ahead of the club.

This is exactly why it continues to be terrible for the image of our club to have her write this column. It wouldn’t surprise me if this specific column gets other chairmen’s back up and sees them challenge more than the my would any proposal to null and void…

Contrast her column with the Brighton CEO who was on Football focus this am – he showed how you could respond to the situation with class and dignity, not to mention a human side by talking about the wider impact than the PL.’

‘She’s an appalling human being and it’s no shock she’s even taken a global crisis like this to make it about getting attention.’

‘What makes her comments more repulsive is the fact that she will most probably benefit financially, by us not getting relegated!!’