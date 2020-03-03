Videos

West Brom 2 Newcastle 3 – Watch official match highlights in 5 goal thriller and plenty other chances

It ended West Brom 2 Newcastle 3 on Tuesday night.

Two excellent Almiron goals putting Newcastle well in control in the first half.

Then only two minutes after the break, a fortunate Lazaro goal put the game seemingly out of sight for West Brom.

The drama wasn’t over though as Steve Bruce went more defensive and the Baggie started to get on top.

A well deserved consolation goal on 74 minute after a number of near misses and then another in injury time that left a nervous final 90 seconds or so.

If that had come five or more minute earlier then it would have been no surprise to have seen an equaliser.

Newcastle riding their luck even against weakened lower league teams but all that matters is into the quarter-finals.

Watch the official highlights here to see for yourself how it all played out.

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Brom 2 Newcastle 3 – Tuesday 3 March 2020 8pm

Goals:

West Brom:

Phillips 74, Zohore 90+3

Newcastle:

Almiron 33, 45+1, Lazaro 47

Possession was WBA 48% Newcastle 52%

Total shots were WBA 18 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were WBA 7 Newcastle 7

Corners were WBA 6 Newcastle 2

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Rose, Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb, Lazaro (Lejeune 90+1), Almiron (Shelvey 71), Joelinton, Saint-Maximim (Gayle 80)

Unused Subs:

Elliot, Yedlin, Ritchie, Matty Longstaff

Crowd: (NUFC 5,050)

