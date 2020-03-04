Opinion

West Brom 2 Newcastle 3 – Match ratings and comments on all NUFC players

Ahead of Tuesday night’s game, we asked Jamie Swan to give us his match ratings after the final whistle, the game ending West Brom 2 Newcastle 3.

Watching the players pre-match, I must admit that I didn’t fancy us whatsoever. That’s usually a barometer for success as an unsuccessful gambler!

Body language just didn’t look great and looked like there were faces like smacked backsides 1 to 11.

Come kick-off, we always looked comfortable in them gawdy orange horror strips, but we were still screwing good opportunities up. Bentaleb breaking clear after a mistake and pulling it back behind Miggy – just infuriating.

West Brom were doing nowt and we got more and more into it.

ASM spanking a shot off the post, Joelinton wriggling in off the left and toe poking at their keeper. Their keeper who went on to have a bit of a mare.

Then great link up with ASM and Miggy and we open the scoring. No more jokes about this lad in front of goal, though some in the league would be nice mate.

The second on the stroke of half-time was a good team goal, Joelinton with a backheel to Miggy who absolutely smashed it in.

If it was any other team you would probably say it was a formality, but bearing in mind a season of previous misdemeanors – you can just never see us cruising a game out. Oxford United and Rochdale can testify to that.

A third from Lazaro straight after half-time, this coming from good play and a keeper spoon, you do even think it is our night.

Cue the staggered removal of the two players that kept West Brom 20 yards further away from our goal for 70 odd minutes. Miggy first and then ASM. Negative move, which bore negative results.

The Baggies bit by bit came more into it and deserved their goal. We survived a few more scares but of course blew our beans when running clear through with Gayle ballsing it up to finish it.

In overtime another one conceded but ultimately seen out.

Those goals may have took the shine off what was a very decent first 50 – 60 minutes but not off the win.

Pleased for the 5,000 or so lads and lasses who went.

Quarter-Finals here we come.

Marks out of 10

Darlow – 6

Couple of important saves, couple of dodgy flaps. One should have led to a goal.

Manquillo – 7

Another solid game, he is currently our best RB by a mile.

Rose – 5

Groundhog day. I just think he is overweight and unfit. Not sure exactly how interested either.

Lascelles – 6.5

Didn’t always clear lines.

Schar – 6

Great going forward, missing at times in right box.

Bentaleb – 4

Has he got photos of Bruce in a threesome with Lee Charnley and a kebab?

Baffling continued inclusion.

Sean Longstaff – 6

Some good, some bad. At least he tried to make things happen.

Almiron – 9

This is a very high mark but his two goals were great and his movement was mint.

ASM – 8.5

Another high mark, looked mardy – but showed some absolute quality.

Lazaro – 7

Played as a forward and got a flukey goal but involved positively.

Joelinton – 6.5

Decent game from him…by his standards.

SUBS

Gayle 4

Shelvey – 5

Lejeune N/A (Not on long enough to mark)

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Brom 2 Newcastle 3 – Tuesday 3 March 2020 8pm

Goals:

West Brom:

Phillips 74, Zohore 90+3

Newcastle:

Almiron 33, 45+1, Lazaro 47

Possession was WBA 48% Newcastle 52%

Total shots were WBA 18 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were WBA 7 Newcastle 7

Corners were WBA 6 Newcastle 2

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Rose, Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb, Lazaro (Lejeune 90+1), Almiron (Shelvey 71), Joelinton, Saint-Maximim (Gayle 80)

Unused Subs:

Elliot, Yedlin, Ritchie, Matty Longstaff

Crowd: (NUFC 5,050)

(After playing reserve side and losing to Newcastle United, Slaven Bilic says ‘The league is the priority’ – Read HERE)

(West Brom 2 Newcastle 3 – Watch official match highlights in 5 goal thriller and plenty other chances – Watch HERE)

(Steve Bruce reacts to West Brom 2 Newcastle 3 – “It must be something in our DNA” – Read HERE)

(West Brom 2 Newcastle 3 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Tuesday’s FA Cup 5th round win – Read HERE)

You can follow Jamie on Twitter @JamieSwan1

