West Brom 2 Newcastle 3 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Tuesday’s FA Cup 5th round win

West Brom 2 Newcastle 3 – Tuesday 3 March 2020 8pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Newcastle eventually making it through to the FA Cup sixth round, despite two late goals for the Baggie.

Jamie Swan:

“Wish I was jumping up and down, feel a bit weird. Miggy was great, Maximim too.

“Bentaleb is not great and nights like this make you understand lots of our players are top of the Championship level.

“Enjoy the draw.”

Jamie Smith:

“Christ, we don’t do things the easy way eh?

“Excellent performance to steam into a 3-0 lead but then went all Newcastle and ended up terrified for the last 2 minutes of injury time.

“Bruce’s substitutions were appalling.

“Taking Miggy off on a hat-trick seemed to invite WBA on to us and having debated whether ASM could start given his hamstring issues, he then decided to give him 80 minutes.

“In the draw though, and I’m seriously hoping for a home draw in the quarter final (and maybe a couple of upsets tomorrow to thin the field?)

“One game from Wembley. Who would have thought it?”

David Punton:

“Delighted to be in the hat for the fifth round draw, but let’s not mince words…Steve Bruce did his best to throw that away.

“His changes have almost led to an horrific collapse from 3 goals up.

“It’s been a tough few weeks, and we all know the manager remains deeply unconvincing, but we have to welcome this win.

“Enjoy the little things with this football club.

“The positives were three excellent goals.

“Almiron with a dazzling brace and ASM running rings around West Brom, overcoming an alleged fall out with the manager.

“One game from Wembley.

“We have needed the draw to be kind so far and if we can get a good one in round 6 then who knows.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“More nervy than it should be in injury time as we switched off on an awful goal to concede, but as long as we in round 6 who cares?

“Almiron and Saint-Maximin brilliant in the first half.

“Rose and Schaar solid towards the end when we needed it.

“Just win Saturday then we can rightly focus on the cup.

“With Liverpool out who knows what could happen.”

Steve Hickey:

“We are through I suppose but so frustrated and annoyed.

“Bruce should make the team watch the whole of that game over and over again until they learn.

“The trouble is, I’m not at all confident that the coach knows what happened.

“At least we are through,

“3 points at the weekend is much more important but am I confident?”

Brian Standen:

“Ok, not the class of 74 and no Jinky Jimmy Smith to conduct the travelling masses, but a professional job well done!

“Word for Joelinton, ugly but effective!

“However, it would not be NUFC without a last minute wobble.

“For once the magnificent support was well rewarded.”

GToon:

“Decent result and far more comfortable than the final scoreline suggested.

“Thankfully we seem to have other players who are capable of scoring rather than our number 9.

“To be honest, I find it very hard to get excited about this result when I think of who else is in the draw for the next round.

“Still at least we seem to be taking the cup seriously.

“I suppose that’s a start.

“One final point about the BBC commentary.

“I wish they would try commenting on what they see rather than the prearranged script which has us getting knocked out by (insert any lower league team).”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

West Brom:

Phillips 74, Zohore 90+3

Newcastle:

Almiron 33, 45+1, Lazaro 47

Possession was WBA 48% Newcastle 52%

Total shots were WBA 18 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were WBA 7 Newcastle 7

Corners were WBA 6 Newcastle 2

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Rose, Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb, Lazaro (Lejeune 90+1), Almiron (Shelvey 71), Joelinton, Saint-Maximim (Gayle 80)

Unused Subs:

Elliot, Yedlin, Ritchie, Matty Longstaff

Crowd: (NUFC 5,050)

