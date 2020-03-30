News

Weekend Premier League talks on concentrated 92 live TV games in limited period to get season done

The challenge of how best to approach the question of completing the 2019/20 Premier League season has been the subject of talks this weekend.

The Independent revealing that the football authorities have been in new discussions about how to get the remaining game played, once the virus situation allows football to return.

It is all hypothetical at the minute and of course the health emergency is the all important thing BUT for football administrators this is their job and as the old saying goes, failure to plan is planning to fail.

The exclusive from The Independent says that Premier League clubs are increasingly backing an idea/plan that was first put forward shortly after the suspension of matches earlier this month.

The report says that plans have been drawn up to show all the remaining 92 Premier League matches on live TV.

The provisional timing of these games is to play them in June and July at ‘isolated World Cup style camps’ in the midlands and London, with a number of matches taking place every day.

The matches would all be played behind closed doors and indeed all ideas/plans under discussion, appear to accept that completing this current season successfully ASAP will require them to go ahead with no fans present.

Having all the matches televised would head off the huge compensation due if broadcasting contracts and sponsor deals aren’t honoured, as well as heading off legal challenges from clubs if the season isn’t completed and/or current standings were taken as the final ones.

The Independent say that this plan has attracted increased government backing with the return of football seen as a big boost for the morale of the population and a welcome distraction with all matches to be televised into homes, especially if there are still restrictions in place on people’s every day lives.

The ‘World Cup style camps’ part of the plan would mean the squad and staff of each Premier League club confined in separate hotels, away from their families. With players regularly tested for the virus and after the ‘curve’ of the spread of the Coronavirus is expected to have flattened.

There are various other obstacles/considerations such as the need to have medical personnel there, when they are potentially in need of elsewhere, but that should go hand in hand anyway with this plan only able to go ahead if the peak of the virus has passed and pressure on the NHS has decreased.

The report says that in the discussions the possibility of using training grounds for these matches has been discussed. However, that sounds a bit impractical when with all games on live TV, you would surely need the usual set-up you get at a Premier League stadium in terms of the technology and vantage points for cameras.

They are also keen to push the fact that these are just provisional plans at the moment and we will need to see the virus situation heading in the right direction and wholesale testing in place.

