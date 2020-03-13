Opinion

We asked Newcastle fans what’s best way for English football to deal with Coronavirus? Interesting response

The question we were asking Newcastle fans yesterday: ‘Which is the best way for English football to deal with Coronavirus?’

Games behind closed doors without fans allowed in, to try and see out the season as much on schedule as possible?

Or postpone all matches until a time in the future when supporters could be allowed in?

Both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp had came out and said that without fans at football matches, it was very difficult to see the point of games going ahead. Certainly of it was for any length of time.

Postpone league and cups until fans are able to attend

Play games behind closed doors with no fans

Thanks to everybody who responded and the final count up showed 64% in favour of postponing league and cups until fans are able to attend, with 36% backing the idea of playing games behind closed doors with no fans, if that was the only way of allowing matches to continue.

So roughly two thirds of Newcastle fans who voted, preferring suspending the matches until fans were allowed to attend.

It is of course a fast moving situation and whilst the government on Thursday decided not to ban large gatherings of people for the time being. Maybe predictably,the situation with regard to football matches was always going to end up as a decision which would be forced by events.

Thursday saw Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi confirmed as testing positive for Coronavirus, which has then prompted the 20 Premier League clubs to call an emergency meeting on Friday morning ‘regarding future fixtures’ (see below).

The official statement says there will be a further statement released after this morning’s meeting. Whether this will mean an instant suspension of all Premier League remains to be seen, with Newcastle United v Sheffield United and the rest of the weekend programme, perhaps the first to go the distance.

Premier League Official Statement released:

League to convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding fixtures after Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19

‘In light of Arsenal’s announcement tonight confirming that their first-team coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding future fixtures.

The Premier League will make no further comment until after that meeting.’

