Watch Newcastle United v Sheffield United Live TV – The global channel listings for Saturday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle United v Sheffield United Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (3pm (UK) kick-off).
Newcastle looking to build on the win at Southampton, only the second victory in the last 11 Premier League matches.
Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
Algeria beIN Sports HD 8, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Angola DStv Now
Argentina ESPN Play Sur, Fox Sports Argentina, FOX Play Sur, Fox Sports Cono Sur
Aruba RUSH
Australia Optus Sport
Bahamas RUSH
Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 8
Barbados RUSH, FOX Play Sur
Bermuda RUSH
Bolivia ESPN Play Sur, Fox Sports Cono Sur
Botswana DStv Now
Brazil ESPN no Brasil
British Virgin Islands RUSH
Brunei Astro Go
Burkina Faso DStv Now
Burundi DStv Now
Cameroon DStv Now
Canada DAZN
Cape Verde DStv Now
Cayman Islands RUSH
Chad beIN Sports HD 8, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now
Chile ESPN Play Sur, Fox Sports Cono Sur, FOX Play Sur
China QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China
Colombia FOX Play Sur, Fox Sports Cono Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Congo DStv Now
Cook Islands Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Costa Rica Sky HD
Cote D’Ivoire DStv Now
Curacao RUSH, FOX Play Sur
Djibouti DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 8
Dominica RUSH
Dominican Republic Sky HD, RUSH
Ecuador ESPN Play Sur, Fox Sports Cono Sur, FOX Play Sur
Egypt beIN Sports HD 8, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
El Salvador Sky HD
Equatorial Guinea DStv Now
Eritrea DStv Now
Ethiopia DStv Now
Fiji Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
French Guiana RUSH
Gabon DStv Now
Gambia DStv Now
Ghana DStv Now
Grenada RUSH
Guadeloupe RUSH
Guatemala Sky HD
Guinea DStv Now
Guinea-Bissau DStv Now
Guyana RUSH
Haiti RUSH
Honduras Sky HD
Hong Kong Now Player, Now E, 623 Now Premier League 3
Indonesia Mola TV
International TalkSport Radio World
Iran beIN Sports HD 8, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 8
Jamaica RUSH
Japan DAZN
Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 8
Kenya DStv Now
Kiribati Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 8
Lebanon beIN Sports HD 8, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lesotho DStv Now
Liberia DStv Now
Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 8
Madagascar DStv Now
Malawi DStv Now
Malaysia Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2
Mali DStv Now
Marshall Islands Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Martinique RUSH
Mauritania DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 8
Mauritius DStv Now
Mexico Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Mongolia SPS HD
Montserrat RUSH
Morocco beIN Sports HD 8, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mozambique DStv Now
Namibia DStv Now
Nauru Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
New Zealand Spark Sport, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nicaragua Sky HD
Niger DStv Now
Nigeria DStv Now
Niue Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Norway TV2 Sumo, TV2 Sport Premium 2
Oman beIN Sports HD 8, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Palau Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Palestinian Territory beIN Sports HD 8, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Panama Sky HD
Paraguay ESPN Play Sur, Fox Sports Cono Sur
Peru ESPN Play Sur, FOX Play Sur, Fox Sports Cono Sur
Puerto Rico RUSH
Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 8
Russia Okko Sport
Saint Lucia RUSH
Samoa Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 8
Senegal DStv Now
Seychelles DStv Now
Sierra Leone DStv Now
Singapore mio Stadium 105, 111 mio Sports 1
Solomon Islands Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 8
South Africa DStv Now, SuperSport 11
South Sudan DStv Now, beIN Sports HD 8, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Sudan beIN Sports HD 8, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Suriname RUSH
Swaziland DStv Now
Syria beIN Sports HD 8, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Tanzania DStv Now
Timor-Leste Mola TV
Togo DStv Now
Tonga Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Trinidad and Tobago FOX Play Sur, RUSH
Tunisia beIN Sports HD 8, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH
Tuvalu Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH
Uganda DStv Now
United Arab Emirates beIN Sports HD 8, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uruguay Fox Sports Cono Sur, Fox Sports Uruguay, FOX Play Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Vanuatu Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Venezuela ESPN Play Sur
Yemen beIN Sports HD 8, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Zimbabwe DStv Now
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle United v Sheffield United Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
