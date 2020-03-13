Was the decision to suspend Premier League matches for three weeks the right one? Vote now

Opinion

On Friday morning, the Premier League announced that there would be no matches until 4 April 2020 at the earliest.

No games in the lower leagues either, or the FA Cup.

Despite the number of Coronavirus cases rising by higher and higher figures in the wider population, Premier League game were still set to go ahead.

On Thursday, the government said they were still holding off a ban on large gatherings of people, including football games.

The Premier League happy to follow that lead.

However, when on Thursday news emerged that both Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi had tested positive for Coronavirus, that appears to have been the game changer for the Premier League. The 20 clubs calling an emergency meeting for Friday morning.

Premier League official statement:

Premier League, FA, EFL and WSL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England

Following a meeting of Shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: “Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19.

“In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority.”

Despite the challenges, it is the Premier League’s aim is to reschedule the displaced fixtures, including those played by Academy sides, when it is safe to do so.

In this fast-moving environment, further updates will be provided when appropriate.