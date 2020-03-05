Opinion

Very interesting comments from Manchester City fans after drawing Newcastle United in FA Cup

Manchester City fans have been reacting to the FA Cup draw.

Newcastle United at St James Park.

The game in two weeks time, sometime around the weekend of Saturday 21 March.

So have the Manchester City fans taken it?

Overwhelmingly the comment below show them to be very pleased withe the draw, obviously would rather have been at home BUT believing they have drawn one of, or THE, weakest club left in the competition.

Amusingly the Manchester City fans talk of revenge…

Both for 1955 and more recent times.

Obviously 65 years ago was our most recent domestic trophy when we beat them to make it three FA Cups in five seasons but as for revenge for more recent times???

Yes Rafa masterminded that great win last season but apart from that, the last league win for NUFC was 2005, since then Man City have won 19 home and away against NUFC and four draws. In the League Cup Man City won at SJP in 2013 and then Pardew fluked that one at Man City in 2014, fielding a much weakened team and then claiming it had been a specially selected team to get the win!

Interesting to read how Manchester City fans come across now, so many of them simply counting trophies as they get so used to winning and dismissive of other clubs who they used to be competing with lower down the food chain.

Very amusing to see comments about not bothering with cup semi-finals now and just go to finals, whilst others not even bothering with finals now as they take it for granted, just watching on TV.

Manchester City fans comment via their Blue Moon message board;

‘Toon away. That’ll do.’

‘Yes!!’

‘Take that.’

‘Great draw for u.’

‘We seem to struggle against them lately but it could have been worse.’

‘Ha. Waddle’s face when he pulled us out.’

‘Great draw. Arguably weakest team and Newcastle will actually want to come out and play football.’

‘Good draw but they seem to be a bit of a bogey team for us recently.’

‘Very recently. Since 2010 we’ve smashed them, frankly, whether home or away. Sergio in particular loves playing against them.’

‘We owe them a real spanking. Come on Blues we need revenge.’

‘A fair chance it will be behind closed doors by then.’

‘Anyone who thinks any cup draw is rigged against us, is surely running out of credibility and tinfoil.’

‘I think we’re looking at about 7000 tickets.’

‘Doesn’t matter who we got, as the season will be cancelled by then!’

‘Our last couple of league performances at Newcastle have been dire.

Hopefully we step it up because on the face of it, that’s a nice draw for us.’

‘No doubt Uncle Fester will turn into Zidane again when he plays us.’

‘Is it 2 games on the Sat & 2 on the Sun, or do they spread the games over 4 days, Fri-Mon?’

‘Common sense says 2 games Saturday 2 games Sunday but some genius will want to stretch it out over 4 days starting on the Friday….’

‘Last year it was:

Saturday

Watford vs Crystal Palace (12.15pm) – BT Sport 2

Swansea vs Manchester City (5.20pm) – BT Sport 2

Wolves vs Manchester United (7.55pm) – BBC One

Sunday

Millwall vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2pm) – BBC One’

‘I will happily go to any and every final, but semi-finals are a step too far. It’s an expensive day, about as expensive as watching a band play a stadium show.’

‘Well after they got a draw against us in there cup final in the last game earlier this season, I think this is a bit or revenge now for us no messing about let’s go and beat these and get to Wembley again simple.

Can’t complain it’s a good draw for me.’

‘Could City win back to back Cup doubles?

We’re odds-on to do it. That’s pretty amazing. I don’t think it’s ever been done before?’

‘Tough away game. Newcastle always seems to play us tough at home.

With that said, I feel the players are super motivated to get as much silverware as possible and will get the right result!’

‘Disappointing that. Elephant man Bruce will be determined to do his old rags a f avour and no doubt the fat drunkards in the crowd will be treating it like their cup final. Will have to play a full strength side at a time when the fixtures are piling up.

Could have done with Norwich at home.’

‘I’m sure we had 9k there when we played them in the FA cup last time.

Still couldn’t get a ticket and had to watch it in the Black Bull boozer outside the ground. Think we got beat 1-0′

‘I seem to remember we got 9k too. But I think it holds 50k so the rules are we will get 7.5k.

These days clubs tend to offer less because they can sell them themselves and the police show some leeway for safety/segregation.

So I’m going to agree it will be around 6k.’

‘If Newcastle go for it then it could be a troublesome tie. They have the one thing that could trouble our defence: Pacy forwards.

Shame they’re not mired in a relegation battle like they usually are.’

‘I think after this now the FA and TV companies would be hoping for a Manchester derby in one semi and Arsenal v Chelsea in the other …’

‘6,000 tickets I think for City, unless they reduce the allocation for safety reasons cough cough.’

‘Missed all the big boys so can’t complain.’

‘Well, at least it’s another chance to screw ’em for ’55!’

‘Not an easy one, given our recent form there, but by no means the worst draw we could have had.’

‘Great draw. Hope I can get a bloody ticket!’

‘Time we got back to winning ways at St James‘.’

‘Not the most exciting draw but another great chance of going to Wembley.’

‘We have a real chance in this.

Would be amazing to do a cup double or treble!

We are only 4 domestic cups away from having won the most domestic cups in the country. Not bad for a team with no history.

Mind you I am not doing Wembley anymore. Going to watch future finals from home!’

