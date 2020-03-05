News

Valentino Lazaro wants to see Newcastle United staying on the attack

Valentino Lazaro was a happy man on Tuesday night.

The January loan signing having his mood lifted for a number of reasons.

The main one was that finally the Austrian international could show what he could do.

He wasn’t brilliant but Valentino Lazaro was far far better when finally allowed to play in an attacking position which is where he needs to play.

Steve Bruce playing him as a defensive right-back/right wing-back had made the player a liability at the back for Newcastle, whereas at West Brom he was an asset to the team going forward.

His pace and movement complemented the play of Almiron and Saint-Maximin in the FA Cup game, with the added bonus that Lazaro also got himself into the box to score the winner.

His first goal in club football for ten months another big bonus, no matter that the keeper gave him a helping hand. He got into the position and Newcastle have so few players getting into the box due to Steve Bruce’s negative tactics, it was refreshing to see.

Which is then the big question, Valentino Lazaro hopes Newcastle can carry this FA Cup form into the Premier League BUT will Steve Bruce allow Newcastle to attack at Southampton in any significant way? If not, playing the likes of Lazaro will be largely a waste of time.

Valentino Lazaro:

“It’s a cup and anything is possible, we are trying to go as far as possible.

“There’s not a lot of games and you can have a title at the end of it.

“You have to believe but at the same time we haven’t scored a lot of goals in the past few weeks…so this cup game is very important for us, it’s a win and we are through to the next round.

“Three goals is very good for the team’s confidence and I hope we can transfer this to the Premier League.

“I have always said my strength is in the attack but over the past two or three years I’ve learnt a lot defensively as well. I’m better with the ball at my feet and going forwards.

“I’m happy I got to play that position.

“I’m very proud of the team, we came out and we showed want to be in the next round and scored some goals to.

“We had a lot of chances, we played good football and maybe could have scored even more goals.

“But three goals is not bad for a team like this, we haven’t scored a lot of last few weeks but we are very happy about this win.

“If we keep working and create chances we can hopefully score more goals in the Premier League.”

