Valentino Lazaro gives big new interview – Makes crystal clear which club he wants to play for next season

Valentino Lazaro should have been playing in an FA Cup sixth round match tonight (if selected).

Newcastle United scheduled to play Manchester City at 7pm, the game broadcast live to the nation via BBC1.

Instead, the on loan winger is finding ways to occupy his time during the Coronavirus situation.

Valentino Lazaro has given a big interview to Italian media, explaining what he is up to, as well as making it clear where he wants to be playing next season, whenever that might be happening…

The player, who turns 24 on Tuesday, says his daily routine is: ‘I wake up and have breakfast, work out, read something. I study Italian and play the PlayStation with my friends.’

It was widely reported that Valentino Lazaro came to Newcastle simply to get some regular football and to ensure he was selected and ready for the 2020 Euros, with no intention of signing permanently, Lazaro’s agent also making this clear when interviewed after he signed on loan.

In this big new interview, it is also crystal clear. Whilst diplomatically saying: ‘it wouldn’t be right to talk about it now’ when asked about where he will be playing next season, Valentino Lazaro was also happy to say: ‘Inter are amazing, a fantastic and special club…I love the club with all my heart, like the fans.’

Whilst the whole of football appears totally committed to getting this season completed, with every day that passes without football able to start up again, it will feel increasingly likely we might not see Lazaro playing in black and white again, if plans are abandoned to finish the season. Plus of course, as things stand, along with many other players Valentino Lazaro sees his NUFC contract end on 30 June 2020.

Valentino Lazaro interviewed by FCInterNews and asked how he is dealing with impact of Coronavirus:

“I am home. I wake up and have breakfast, work out, read something.

“I study Italian and play the PlayStation with my friends.

“People must take this situation seriously and help reduce the number of new infections.

“Staying at home is helping a lot to prevent the spread of the virus, which helps doctors working day and night to keep this situation under control. I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of them.

“Stopping football and indeed any event with large crowds is necessary right now, health is worth more than anything else, that is what matters most.

“It’s just a little different with Newcastle but I also performed well with Inter – I love the club with all my heart, like the fans.

“The situation (at Inter) was difficult for me because of the injury I suffered, plus the fact that I didn’t speak the language, which also contributed.

“I needed to play more to gain confidence again and I felt very good against Bologna, Dortmund and at the San Siro against Hellas Verona. I was in good shape and with renewed confidence, ready to take to the pitch, but I didn’t play for many weeks, so it was difficult for me.

“In any case, I will never stop working on myself and I will continue to be ready for all the challenges I have to face in the future. I’m in touch with Conte and all the guys (at Inter). I watch every game and talk to them. Especially with Romelu (Lukaku) I feel a great connection. He’s like a big brother.

“It’s no secret that I had the opportunity (In January) to go to a top club in Germany, RB Leipzig, and play in the Champions League in a team where many of my friends play but I wanted to try a new experience, something I hadn’t experienced yet. So, I chose to test myself in the Premier League.

“He (Inter boss, Antonio Conte) respected my decision because he knows England and thinks it might be a good step for me to play in the Premier League and have continuity. To go back to being what I’d shown in the past.

“Inter are amazing, a fantastic and special club. Wearing the Nerazzurri jersey is a source of pride but it wouldn’t be right to talk about it now (returning after this loan spell that includes an option to buy).

“I am focused on Newcastle and I will give my all here, then in the summer we’ll see what happens…”

