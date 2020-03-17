News

Update on injured Newcastle United star – Club doctor expects won’t play again until 2021

It is so often the case that the freak injuries turn out to be the worst ones.

That certainly seems to be true in the case of Jetro Willems.

Impressing in the left wing-back role at Newcastle United, especially going forward (including cracking goals against Liverpool and Man City), it looked inevitable that NUFC would activate the permanent transfer fee this summer, reportedly set at £10m as part of the loan arrangement.

Jetro Willems though suffered an agonising blow on 18 January 2020, injuring his right knee in Newcastle’s home game against Chelsea, early on in the 1-0 win.

It looked nothing at the time but the injury proved to be anterior and posterior cruciate ligament torn, with cartilage damage.

Now in March 2020, Jetro Willems has returned to parent club Eintracht Frankfurt to be assessed, the player also turns 26 this month (30 March) but he had no positive news ahead of that birthday.

Bild report that the club’s doctor, Dr Florian Pfab, has given a likely return date of no shorter than eight or nine months and in terms of a return to playing first team football, believes it will be 2021 before Jetro Willems can hope to be back in action.

There looks zero chance obviously of Newcastle activating that permanent deal in the summer and it will be interesting to see if they go back once he is fully recovered.

As things stand, Jetro Willems is contracted to Eintracht Frankfurt until the end of June 2021.

