UEFA boss says 2019/20 Premier League season ‘probably lost’ if not starting by this date

Aleksander Ceferin has been talking about the challenges ahead for the Premier League and those in other countries, to successfully complete their current league seasons.

The UEFA President says there are currently three ‘options’ that have been looked at, as to when football in the various leagues could potentially restart, in order to successfully complete the season.

Those options are to restart ‘mid-May, in June or at the end of June’, though if no football has been possible by the time July arrives, the man from UEFA says ‘the season will probably be lost’…

Aleksander Ceferin says there is also a possibility that has been talked about of the 2019/20 season being finished off when the opening games of the 2020/21 season are scheduled to be played, though clearly he thinks that option/possibility would prove far more problematic, in terms of the knock-on effect it would have on the following season and other competitions.

The UEFA President doesn’t like the thought of games behind closed doors but accepts that may be a necessity if this season is going to be completed.

Ceferin is obviously an important figure but it wouldn’t be solely his decision if indeed at any time it was decided that the league season couldn’t be completed in some or all countries.

Whilst it isn’t ideal, it is clearly a case of wait and see for the time being and in another month’s time or so, we will have a better idea of where things are at in terms of the challenge for all countries in dealing with the virus.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin talking to Italian newspaper La Repubblica:

“There is a plan A, B and C [to finish the current league seasons].

“The three options are to start again in mid-May, in June or at the end of June.

“If we don’t succeed [with any of these options], the season will probably be lost.

“There is also the possibility of starting again at the beginning of the next [season], starting the following one later.

“We will see the best solution for leagues and clubs.

“It is difficult to imagine all the games behind closed doors…but right now we don’t even know if we will resume, with or without fans.

“If there are no other alternatives, it would still be better to conclude the leagues (with games behind closed doors).

“I can say that I’m not thinking about staging the European cup finals behind closed doors.”

