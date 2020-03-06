News

Two Newcastle United stars make FA Cup team of the fifth round

Newcastle United passed their FA Cup fifth round hurdle on Tuesday night.

Newcastle raced into a deserved two goal first half lead, which became three just after the break.

Poor substitutions and game-management from Steve Bruce saw West Brom encouraged to get back into the game, in the end NUFC lucky to only concede the two and sneak through.

Interesting to see the WhoScored FA Cup team of the fifth round after Man Utd completed the eight ties on Thursday night with a win at Derby.

The Whoscored rating system is the industry leader for an independent viewpoint in matches and is used by numerous sections of the football industry; including media, bookmakers and clubs themselves.

They cover every single match in every major European league, including the Premier League, as well as the FA Cup games of course.

Over 200 raw statistics are used to calculate the player ratings and are weighted according to influence in the game – taking into account the area of the pitch and its outcome for each important event.

The top performers in each position via WhoScored ratings from the eight FA Cup fifth round ties:

As As you can see, three players from the Hawthorns match are included, Edwards for West Brom, as well as Almiron and Joelinton.

Interesting to have a look at all the WhoScored ratings from Tuesday night for the NUFC game:

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Brom 2 Newcastle 3 – Tuesday 3 March 2020 8pm

Goals:

West Brom:

Phillips 74, Zohore 90+3

Newcastle:

Almiron 33, 45+1, Lazaro 47

Possession was WBA 48% Newcastle 52%

Total shots were WBA 18 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were WBA 7 Newcastle 7

Corners were WBA 6 Newcastle 2

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Rose, Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb, Lazaro (Lejeune 90+1), Almiron (Shelvey 71), Joelinton, Saint-Maximim (Gayle 80)

Unused Subs:

Elliot, Yedlin, Ritchie, Matty Longstaff

Crowd: (NUFC 5,050)

